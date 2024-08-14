On Partition Remembrance Day, PM Modi reiterates government's commitment to protect unity and brotherhood





As India marks Partition Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the bonds of unity and brotherhood in the country. Taking to microblogging site X, Prime Minister Modi recalled the countless people who were affected and suffered immensely due to the horrors of Partition. “It is also an opportunity to pay tribute to their courage, which exemplifies the power of human resilience. Many of those affected by Partition were able to rebuild their lives and achieve immense success. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation,” he said. To commemorate the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited X and paid tribute to the millions who suffered inhuman suffering, lost their lives and were rendered homeless during this most horrific episode in our history. The Home Minister added, “Only a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful entity. The celebration of this day is a fundamental exercise in the process of nation building under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 would be observed every year as 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' or Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, in memory of those who lost their lives during the Partition. The suffering caused by Partition can never be forgotten. Millions of our brothers and sisters were displaced and many lost their lives due to senseless hatred and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Modi had said in a tweet in 2021. India gained its freedom from British rule on 15 August 1947. Independence Day, celebrated on 15 August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation. However, the sweetness of freedom also comes with the trauma of partition. The partition triggered one of the largest migrations in human history, affecting nearly 20 million people. Millions of families had to abandon their ancestral villages/towns/cities and were forced to find new lives as refugees.

