What top British diplomats really think of Donald Trump – POLITICO





In 2021, West has been vocal about her stance. On the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, she said, “As Trump and his politics of division and hate leave office for the last time, the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a source of hope.”

Forgive and forget?

Trump's allies may not forget their meeting so easily if he wins.

Trump’s last ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, recently warned Lammy that people would remember all of his comments as being ill-advised. Trump’s son, Eric Trump, dismissed the Foreign Secretary’s comments about Trump as clickbait and nonsense.

Donald Trump is an unusual politician and his sometimes emotional statements and policy choices have provoked reactions from other political leaders that are quite unusual in diplomatic terms, said Sophia Gaston, head of UK foreign policy and resilience at the Policy Exchange think tank. Words really do matter in politics because personal relationships can be so important.

Gaston, however, argued that the language would have no lasting impact on Britain's relationship with the United States. David Lammy and his team had made really significant inroads into Trump's broader ecosystem, she said.

Ultimately, their success in their interactions with the Trump administration will be determined by their policy positions and the degree of alignment they feel they have with their core objectives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/britain-foreign-office-diplomacy-donald-trump-david-lammy-us-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos