Boris Johnson courted for Daily Telegraph job





Two years after leaving government with a bang, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to journalism.Watson/Getty Back to the sources According to the British press, the extravagant former prime minister has definitively swapped politics to reconnect with his first loves. 08/14/2024, 11:20 08/14/2024, 11:30 Bartender? Hairdresser? Yoga teacher? No way. According to the British channel Sky NewsBoris Johnson reportedly wooed for job at British newspaper The Daily TelegraphThe job shouldn't be too exotic: BoJo cut his teeth as a Brussels correspondent for the same newspaper in the early 1990s. The staunch Brexit supporter later became editor-in-chief of the magazine Spectator. He currently continues to write a weekly opinion column for the Rival. Daily Mail. As a reminder, the Telegrapha newspaper much loved by conservatives, is still up for sale. Earlier this year, the House of Lords blocked a bid by the UAE-backed RedBird IMI fund, using legislation designed to prevent foreign governments from owning newspaper assets in the UK. The newspaper group was put back on the market in April. Still according to Sky NewsThe former prime minister known for his explosive style has reportedly been sounded out by his former chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi. The former MP is in talks to arrange financing for a £600m bid for the Telegraph and the SpectatorThe two men are said to have held informal preliminary discussions in the event of a buyout of the two titles. At this stage, no formal discussions or signed agreement – which does not prevent us from chomping at the bit to read potential chronicles from the truculent Boris Johnson on the adventures of the royal family. (mbr) International news, day and night, is here: Show all items

