[TRANSKRIP] Press Release after the Review of the Autonomous Rapid Rail Transit (ART) System and PSSI Training Center • President of the Republic of Indonesia

Journalist:

Good day sir.

On this subject, two agendas, experiments autonomous and a football field, can you send it to us?

President Joko Widodo:

Yes, we want public transport in IKN to be based on green energy. And sooner ART/autonomous rapid transportIt's electric. That's what I hope will be used at IKN. Besides being cheap, it's green energy.

Journalist:

Can it be used on August 17th?

President Joko Widodo:

It has already been used.

If we use this ART, the road must be wide. And IKN's roads were designed to be wide, which is enough for that. I think all other cities in Indonesia now need mass transportation based on green energy. I think cities like Surabaya, then Makassar, Medan, and Bandung already need mass transportation like this.

It costs about Rp 70 billion for one unit of the series, which is about Rp 70 billion. If we want to build the MRT, it will cost IDR 2.3 trillion per kilometer. If we want to build the LRT, it is about IDR 700 billion per kilometer. The difference is there.

It's not rail based. So cheaper. Don't build infrastructure, the main thing is there, using existing roads.

The problem is that in almost all cities the roads are not wide enough. Yes, that is the problem. So not all cities can use this ART.

Journalist:

Training center Which team will this be used for? This field is ready. Will it be used for the national team perhaps?

President Joko Widodo:

Yesterday I asked the PSSI president if September would be used. It has two and a half pitches: a synthetic pitch, a real grass pitch and also a pitch reserved for technique. I think that two and a half pitches are more than enough even if the plan is to have eight pitches.

There are those from PSSI, FIFA, AFC. So a lot of donations, great.

Journalist:

Does this mean the national team is ready to play?

President Joko Widodo:

September.

The place of stay is also ready.

Journalist:

Regarding the Golkar Party as your party, was Pak Airlangga's resignation discussed with you?

President Joko Widodo:

Pak Airlangga's affairs are internal to the party. In this party, there is a process, there is a mechanism.

Please ask the Golkar party, Mr. Airlangga. There is also Golkar here: Pak Dito. Ask.

Not me (considered) internal interference in the party.

Journalist:

This means that when people think of you, for example urging Mr Airlangga to leave, there are girls, what is your reaction?

President Joko Widodo:

There aren't any.

Journalist:

Some people in IKN still complain about water, noise and pollution. How can IKN development be inclusive, involving local communities?

President Joko Widodo:

Yes, we still talk to each other, (invite) community participation in every development. But that's what we call building, if there's no sound of tang-teng, tang-teng, it's not construction.

Journalist:

Isu reshuffle Again?

President Joko Widodo:

Yes, if necessary, if necessary. I already said it: if necessary.

I still have that prerogative.

Journalist:

Is that necessary at this time, sir?

Journalist:

Olympic bonus, sir?

President Joko Widodo:

Bonuses will be awarded to those who win a gold or bronze medal.

Journalist:

Is the amount available, sir?

President Joko Widodo:

In the past, how much was gold worth? IDR 5.5 billion? Yes (NOW) This represents IDR 6 billion.

Journalist:

Regarding Coordinating Minister Airlangga, is his position still secure, sir?

President Joko Widodo:

If it is under the advanced Indonesian Cabinet, I don't think there will be any problem.

Journalist:

Thank you sir.