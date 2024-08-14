Politics
[TRANSKRIP] Press Release after the Review of the Autonomous Rapid Rail Transit (ART) System and PSSI Training Center • President of the Republic of Indonesia
Journalist:
Good day sir.
On this subject, two agendas, experiments autonomous and a football field, can you send it to us?
President Joko Widodo:
Yes, we want public transport in IKN to be based on green energy. And sooner ART/autonomous rapid transportIt's electric. That's what I hope will be used at IKN. Besides being cheap, it's green energy.
Journalist:
Can it be used on August 17th?
President Joko Widodo:
It has already been used.
If we use this ART, the road must be wide. And IKN's roads were designed to be wide, which is enough for that. I think all other cities in Indonesia now need mass transportation based on green energy. I think cities like Surabaya, then Makassar, Medan, and Bandung already need mass transportation like this.
It costs about Rp 70 billion for one unit of the series, which is about Rp 70 billion. If we want to build the MRT, it will cost IDR 2.3 trillion per kilometer. If we want to build the LRT, it is about IDR 700 billion per kilometer. The difference is there.
It's not rail based. So cheaper. Don't build infrastructure, the main thing is there, using existing roads.
The problem is that in almost all cities the roads are not wide enough. Yes, that is the problem. So not all cities can use this ART.
Journalist:
Training center Which team will this be used for? This field is ready. Will it be used for the national team perhaps?
President Joko Widodo:
Yesterday I asked the PSSI president if September would be used. It has two and a half pitches: a synthetic pitch, a real grass pitch and also a pitch reserved for technique. I think that two and a half pitches are more than enough even if the plan is to have eight pitches.
There are those from PSSI, FIFA, AFC. So a lot of donations, great.
Journalist:
Does this mean the national team is ready to play?
President Joko Widodo:
September.
The place of stay is also ready.
Journalist:
Regarding the Golkar Party as your party, was Pak Airlangga's resignation discussed with you?
President Joko Widodo:
Pak Airlangga's affairs are internal to the party. In this party, there is a process, there is a mechanism.
Please ask the Golkar party, Mr. Airlangga. There is also Golkar here: Pak Dito. Ask.
Not me (considered) internal interference in the party.
Journalist:
This means that when people think of you, for example urging Mr Airlangga to leave, there are girls, what is your reaction?
President Joko Widodo:
There aren't any.
Journalist:
Some people in IKN still complain about water, noise and pollution. How can IKN development be inclusive, involving local communities?
President Joko Widodo:
Yes, we still talk to each other, (invite) community participation in every development. But that's what we call building, if there's no sound of tang-teng, tang-teng, it's not construction.
Journalist:
Isu reshuffle Again?
President Joko Widodo:
Yes, if necessary, if necessary. I already said it: if necessary.
I still have that prerogative.
Journalist:
Is that necessary at this time, sir?
Journalist:
Olympic bonus, sir?
President Joko Widodo:
Bonuses will be awarded to those who win a gold or bronze medal.
Journalist:
Is the amount available, sir?
President Joko Widodo:
In the past, how much was gold worth? IDR 5.5 billion? Yes (NOW) This represents IDR 6 billion.
Journalist:
Regarding Coordinating Minister Airlangga, is his position still secure, sir?
President Joko Widodo:
If it is under the advanced Indonesian Cabinet, I don't think there will be any problem.
Journalist:
Thank you sir.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/transkrip/keterangan-pers-setelah-peninjauan-autonomous-rail-rapid-transit-art-dan-training-center-pssi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- [TRANSKRIP] Press Release after the Review of the Autonomous Rapid Rail Transit (ART) System and PSSI Training Center • President of the Republic of Indonesia
- US approves $20 billion in arms sales to Israel
- Middletown celebrates reopening of renovated hockey rink with Flyers mascot Gritty
- John King explains how the race has changed since Biden's departure
- As demand for Ozempic grows, patients turn to combination versions
- Sufi Rabbi Predicts Earthquakes in Lebanon
- Boris Johnson courted for Daily Telegraph job
- 17 of the Best Tennis Courts and Clubs in San Diego
- What top British diplomats really think of Donald Trump – POLITICO
- On Partition Remembrance Day, PM Modi reiterates government's commitment to protect unity and brotherhood
- New Brockton football player dies after collapsing during practice
- Greenpeace questions Jokowi's claims of 'very good' air quality in new capital