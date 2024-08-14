Chinese Lending Decline Fuels Fears of Balance Sheet Recession BNN Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — The first contraction in Chinese bank lending in nearly two decades has stoked fears that the world's second-largest economy is headed for a balance sheet recession like Japan's decades ago.

The fall in new corporate borrowing, combined with households' preference to repay debt, led to a decline in bank lending last month for the first time since July 2005. That has exacerbated China's long-running struggle with weak credit demand as a slumping property market has prompted caution in buying homes and expanding investment.

The determination of consumers and businesses to repay debt after the housing market collapse is seen as a hallmark of Japan's descent into decades of deflation in the 1990s.

Economists have long wondered whether China is facing a similar recession, a concept used by Richard Koo, chief economist at Nomura Research, to explain Japan’s lost years. His theory is that families and businesses, spooked by falling asset prices in Japan, focused on paying down debt and stopped spending in the economy.

Although China's current situation is clearly different from Japan's, following the lead of its Asian neighbors remains a risk, said Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank in Hong Kong.

“We are already seeing worrying signs of widespread pessimism,” he added. It remains essential to stabilize asset prices before this type of mindset becomes too entrenched.

Other economic indicators also point to a deterioration in domestic demand that is weighing on the economy this year and putting pressure on President Xi Jinping's annual growth target of around 5%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose just 0.4% in July, its lowest level since January. The increase comes after five straight quarters of economy-wide price declines, the longest since 1999. In Japan, weak prices have led companies to limit wage growth, creating a deflationary spiral.

The problems are being felt across the economy. China's steel industry is now facing a crisis worse than the 2008 and 2015 crises, the world's top producer warned in a statement, as a slowdown in real estate and a decline in industrial activity push prices to multi-year highs.

Data due on Thursday are expected to show that retail sales remained sluggish, despite a slight improvement thanks to a more favourable comparison base and the summer holiday period. A key gauge of Chinese services activity, which covers the retail sector, was on the verge of contraction for the first time since last year in July.

Chinese bond markets are reflecting concerns about a period of stagnation, subdued inflation and low interest rates in the country. Yields have fallen to record lows across the curve and corporate bond spreads have tightened as investors shift to bonds from stocks, despite resistance from Chinese authorities.

Japanese government bond yields were depressed for a prolonged period during its lost decades.

The People's Bank of China has intervened repeatedly in recent weeks, with verbal warnings and regulatory measures, in the government bond market. Policymakers fear a backlash between falling yields and weakening expectations about the economy.

Recent central bank rate cuts have failed to revive the credit engine or boost consumption, said Zerlina Zeng, senior analyst at CreditSights, adding that the risk of Japanization is rising.

Policymakers appear to be striking a delicate balance between growth and risk prevention, she added, noting that policymakers have yet to use levers such as balance sheet expansion or direct financial support to consumers. Recent easing measures have been piecemeal and have not been followed up.

Ren Zeping, a prominent analyst who previously served as chief economist at China Evergrande, said China's situation bears similarities to Japan's balance sheet recession in the 1990s. High household savings, weak loan demand, low consumer and asset prices and high real borrowing costs all have parallels, he wrote in a note Wednesday.

Despite these commonalities, economists have pointed out some differences that suggest China is unlikely to slide into Japan-style stagnation anytime soon.

On the one hand, the household sector's debt-to-gross domestic product ratio has remained largely stable since the pandemic, while the debt level of the corporate sector, which includes state-owned enterprises that are less sensitive to changes in demand, has been rising steadily.

China's property price collapse has also been less severe than that seen in Japan during its protracted crisis in the 1990s.

The Plaza Accord, signed in 1985 by major economies to weaken the U.S. dollar, caused the yen to appreciate and shattered the competitiveness of Japanese exports. That shock also contributed to Japan's lost decade, said ING's Song, who noted that China's exchange rate policy is more flexible.

To determine a balance sheet recession, you have to at least see that companies are deleveraging, said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd, noting another distinction. There is no meaningful contraction in liabilities.

–With assistance from Wenjin Lv, James Mayger and Paul Dobson.

(Updated with analyst quote in 14th paragraph.)

