Turkey says it has made significant progress in Somalia-Ethiopia talks





Turkey said Horn of Africa rivals Somalia and Ethiopia made notable progress in the second round of talks in Ankara on Tuesday aimed at overcoming their differences. Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan He hosted talks between his counterparts from two rival African neighbours as Turkey seeks diplomatic and economic influence on the continent. Turkey has been conducting shuttle diplomacy between the Ethiopian and Somali foreign ministers since Monday, when both sides refused to meet. “I am pleased to report that the number and scope of the issues we discussed increased significantly compared to the first round,” Fidan said in English, addressing reporters alongside his two counterparts. Turkey played a mediating role in the first round of negotiations in July. There are significant convergences on some major principles and specific modalities. This constitutes notable progress, added Mr. Fidan. The two neighbours have a history of stormy relations and territorial disputes, and fought two wars in the late 20th century. Those tensions were heightened earlier this year when Addis Ababa signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland that gives Ethiopia, one of the world's largest landlocked countries, long-sought maritime access. In return, Somaliland, which unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991, a move not recognised by Mogadishu, said Ethiopia would grant it formal recognition, although these claims have not been confirmed by Addis Ababa. Under the January 1 deal, Somaliland agreed to lease 20 kilometers of its coastline for 50 years to Ethiopia, which wants to establish a naval base and commercial port there. Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Taye Atske Selassie told reporters that Addis Ababa is seeking to ensure reliable access to the sea. “In these discussions, we will remain ready to work closely together to find solutions to regional tensions,” he said. We hope to continue our engagement which will help us resolve the current disputes. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Progress was made in Tuesday's talks. Somalia remains committed to protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity, he said. As we prepare for the third round of negotiations, we hope that the momentum we have built will lead to a final solution. The next round of talks is scheduled for September 17 in Ankara, Fidan said.

