Widodo optimistic about new capital Nusantara – World





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (center) speaks with reporters, along with Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto (right), in the new capital Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Monday. MUCHLIS JR/AP

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's first cabinet meeting in the new capital Nusantara, or IKN, is a “strong symbolic gesture” that shows his determination to continue development despite construction delays and financing problems, analysts said. Widodo chaired Monday's meeting at Garuda Palace, a majestic bird-shaped palace inspired by the mythical Garuda, Indonesia's national emblem. Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and 38 ministers attended the meeting, as well as new President Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Widodo's eldest son. Widodo will step down in October, but Prabowo has said his government will continue to develop IKN, or Ibu Kota Nusantara. Dedi Dinarto, senior analyst for Indonesia at public policy consultancy Global Counsel, said Widodo is “clearly sending a strong symbolic gesture to the general public, presenting the new investment project not only as a top priority, but also as a lasting legacy.” According to him, in the current environment of high interest rates, foreign investors are reluctant to invest in projects with less attractive value. Widodo thus wants to reassure international investors that the project is here to stay even after his term ends, Dinarto added. The development of the IKN is estimated to cost more than $30 billion. While a total of Rs 40 trillion ($2.5 billion) has been allocated for the IKN this year, the government is hoping to secure Rs 100 trillion in private investment to fund the mega project. Rezha Bayu Oktavian Arief, co-founder and CEO of Jakarta-based social enterprise and consultancy Avoiding Sustainable, said the cabinet meeting was a “strategic decision” to send a message to future investors and other stakeholders. “Despite the challenges, the development of the new capital is on track and the government is working diligently to complete all necessary developments,” he said. Arief said holding the meeting in Nusantara also highlighted a key reason behind Widodo’s decision to move the capital from Jakarta “to promote equality and prosperity for all Indonesians.” He said this has been a consistent theme in Widodo’s vision for the project since he announced the relocation plan in 2019. Canvas for the future In his opening speech at the cabinet meeting, Widodo said moving the capital to Nusantara in East Kalimantan province would lead to a “fair distribution” of economic development. He noted that the island of Java, where Jakarta is located, accounts for 58 percent of the country's GDP. The new capital will serve as a backdrop for Indonesia's future, he added. More than 50% of Indonesia's 280 million people also live in Java, and nearly 11 million in Jakarta. In contrast, Borneo's East Kalimantan, an island Indonesia shares with Malaysia and Brunei, is home to less than 6% of the population. Widodo said this was another factor in moving the capital, as Jakarta is densely populated. Josua Pardede, chief economist at PermataBank in Jakarta, questioned its ability to function as the new capital, citing reports of electricity and water supply problems at IKN. “Investors typically look for stability and reliability of infrastructure when making decisions,” Pardede said. “While the symbolic cabinet meeting could generate positive sentiment, significant investments will likely depend on tangible progress being made to address these fundamental infrastructure needs.” Leonardus Jegho is a freelance journalist for China Daily.

