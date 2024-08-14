UAW sues Donald Trump and Elon Musk, accusing them of pushing for firing of strikers





UAW files federal lawsuit against Trump and Musk

Donald Trump and Elon Musk had a two-hour conversation Monday night, during which they discussed everything from immigration to Ukraine. At one point, the two men discussed the possibility of punishing striking workers.

(FOX 2) – The United Auto Workers union has filed lawsuits against Donald Trump and Elon Musk, alleging the two men advocated for the firing of striking workers.

The former president and the X owner had a conversation on Musk's social media platform Monday night, where they discussed several topics ranging from immigration to Ukraine.

At one point, Trump and Musk talked about workers going on strike for better wages. Trump said that if workers “go on strike and you say, 'Okay, you're all gone. You're all gone.' Then everybody's gone.”

Under federal law, a company cannot fire its employees if they are on strike.

The unfair labor practice charges were filed with the National Labor Relations Board, the UAW said Tuesday, just hours after the discussion. More than a million people tuned in to watch the session.

“When we say Donald Trump is a strikebreaker, that’s what we mean. When we say Trump opposes everything our union stands for, that’s what we mean,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a news release.

Musk himself has spoken out against unions, criticizing them for creating inequality among employees.

Tesla, which is also owned by Elon Musk, is the only U.S. automaker that does not have a unionized workforce. While there have been numerous attempts to unionize the company's employees, none have been successful.

However, the company was sued for implementing policies that prevented workers from unionizing.

By filing a complaint against Elon Musk and Donald Trump, the UAW leadership is stepping up its criticism of both men. President Fain has publicly criticized both men in recent appearances, including at a Democratic rally attended by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz last week.

“What Donald Trump really meant was that he was willing to take on the union leaders,” said Lena Epstein, the Republican finance co-chair of the Trump campaign in Michigan. “I think Donald Trump would go after Mr. Fain and his position. He’s very upset and disappointed with Fain’s performance.”

Epstein also said Fain's calling Trump a “scab” was “really inappropriate.”

WWJ Auto analyst Jeff Gilbert said the UAW's accusations are unlikely to come to anything, since Trump doesn't own an automaker. But Musk does, and there's no union.

“On the one hand, the union is supporting Kamala Harris, which gives her an opportunity to go after Donald Trump,” Gilbert said. “On the other hand, they’re trying to unionize a number of non-union factories, including Tesla factories, so they can go after Elon Musk.”

However, if the National Labor Relations Board decides to investigate and finds violations, it could impose sanctions.

