Independence Day 2024: When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech tomorrow August 15





Independence Day 2024: India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort at around 7:30 am. This will be his 11th consecutive address to the country and his first since returning to power for a third consecutive term.

Independence Day 2024: Where to watch Independence Day live? Independence Day 2024 event and Prime Minister Modi's speech can be watched live on Doordarshan.

Independence Day 2024: Where to watch live streams? The Independence Day 2024 event will be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on X social media platforms via @PIB_India and PMO X account.

Independence Day 2024: YouTube Channels Independence Day 2024 events can also be watched on the following YouTube channels:

www.youtube.com/user/narendramodi

www.youtube.com/user/PMOfficeIndia

www.youtube.com/user/DoordarshanNational

Independence Day 2024: Facebook Logins Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech can also be watched on the following Facebook accounts:

www.facebook.com/narendramodi

www.facebook.com/PMOIndia/

www.facebook.com/DoordarshanNational/

www.facebook.com/BJP4India/

Independence Day 2024: Theme The theme for the Independence Day 2024 celebration is 'Viksit Bharat', which reflects the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. The theme aims to improve India's global standing through economic growth, social progress and sustainable development.

Independence Day 2024: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign runs from August 9 to 15. The campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture in 2022 aims to encourage patriotism and national pride by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag.

The initiative aims to instill a spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

On this historic day, people organize cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives and languished in jails for years to break the shackles of British slavery and achieve freedom for India.

