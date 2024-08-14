China ready to stabilize relations with Japan even after Kishida's departure





China said Wednesday it is monitoring the situation in Japan after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced he would not participate in the ruling party's upcoming presidential election, a step leading to his resignation, and that it is ready to stabilize bilateral relations even after he leaves office. China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement sent to Kyodo News that China does not comment on Japan's domestic politics, calling Japan an “important neighbor.” It added, however, that Beijing is keen to promote “strategic and mutually beneficial” as well as “constructive and stable” relations with Tokyo. On Chinese social media, many people have posted comments related to a bilateral dispute over the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant that began on August 24 last year, with netizens worried about how Kishida's successor will handle the situation. Some social media users criticized Kishida for dumping “nuclear-contaminated” water into the ocean, while others expressed hope that his successor will oppose the dumping. China has fiercely opposed the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered a fuel meltdown after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. Immediately after the wave of water discharges began, Beijing imposed a blanket ban on Japanese seafood, inflaming relations between the two Asian neighbors. Japan has urged China to lift the ban as soon as possible. Sino-Japanese relations have also been strained over several other issues, including Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, and Beijing's detention of Japanese nationals over espionage allegations. Mr. Kishida met with Chinese President Xi Jinping last November in San Francisco and with Premier Li Qiang in May in Seoul, reaffirming the two countries' policy of promoting strategic and mutually beneficial bilateral ties. But little progress has been made in improving relations. A Chinese social media user said: “No matter who the next prime minister is, Japan will maintain its pro-US and anti-China stance.” A South Korean foreign ministry official said Wednesday that Seoul is determined to ensure the positive momentum in bilateral relations continues even after the resignation of Kishida, who has worked with President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration to improve ties. “Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan, and our government plans to use this opportunity to improve bilateral relations,” the official said. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the outcome of the election for the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September would not affect the existing goodwill and friendly relations between the self-ruled democratic island and Tokyo. Related coverage: Japan's agricultural, fishery exports fall for first time in 4 years from January to June China protests Japan's 'negative' remarks at US-Quad meetings Deep divide surfaces at East Asia meeting over Russia's war, China's rise

