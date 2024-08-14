China Has a Bond Vigilance Problem

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is trying, with little success, to turn bears into bulls. But in the bond market, China faces the opposite problem: irrational exuberance is pushing long-term yields too low.

Authorities are struggling to tighten their grip on the world’s third-largest government debt market. On Monday, prices fell as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) intervened aggressively in the market. It was the worst day in 17 months for Chinese 10-year Treasury futures, sending yields up 4 basis points.

The recent drop in bond yields is putting downward pressure on the Chinese yuan at a time when Xi Jinping is in favor of a stable or even firmer exchange rate. The problem for Xi and the PBOC is that proponents of higher bond yields believe the rise is supported by underlying fundamentals, including slowing growth and deflationary pressures, and has room to rise further.

Beijing regulators have consistently sought to increase the share of direct financing. If bonds and stocks are added together, it accounted for only 31% of total social financing last year, with the rest dominated by bank loans.

In the United States, by comparison, that figure is more than 70%. Xi Jinping's Communist Party plans to sell more long-term sovereign bonds to finance projects aimed at accelerating growth in China's $17 trillion economy.

Yet in recent weeks, PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng has warned of bubble concerns as walls of capital poured into volatile stocks and real estate plunged into bonds.

The outflows from Chinese stocks in July were mainly driven by the continuing challenges investors see in the Chinese economy, said Jonathan Fortun, an analyst at the Institute of International Economics.

It doesn’t help that Asia’s largest economy is experiencing a sharp outflow of foreign investment. China’s direct investment commitments, a barometer of the balance of payments for inbound foreign investment, fell by $14.8 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, only the second time the figure has gone negative, according to Bloomberg.

The figure is down $5 billion in the first half of 2024, which, if sustained throughout 2024, would mark the first annual net outflows since 1990. The falling capital flows come as China's outward investment declines amid trade tensions with the United States and Europe.

All of this has led Pan’s People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to redouble its efforts to tame bond bulls. The problem, however, is that the speculators testing Beijing increasingly resemble so-called bond vigilantes, or activist traders who sometimes take matters into their own hands.

Pan's team is about to learn first-hand what James Carville warned the world about 30 years ago. In 1994, Carville was a strategist for U.S. President Bill Clinton and is best known for his It's the economy, idiot That year, Carville made another famous observation: he would like to be reincarnated as the bond market because “you can intimidate everybody,” he joked.

The context was the budget negotiations in Washington. At the time, bond traders were hypersensitive to any change in Washington’s fiscal trajectory. Carville’s reference to the power of bond vigilantes is now a problem for China, as traders reprice mainland assets.

Bill Bishop, author of the Sinocism newsletter, notes that there is growing evidence that the pressure on government bond buyers may be to force institutions to reduce their exposure ahead of a more direct fiscal stimulus that would push yields higher. But the rush into these bonds is not a sign of confidence in the economy, or in the outlook for other asset classes.

This week, regulators advised commercial banks in China’s Jiangxi province not to stop buying government bonds. Urging institutions to renege on their commitments is a bold move aimed at reducing risk.

The problem is that this could undermine the integrity of a market that Xi has been slow to develop. If counterparties to bond deals fear that other deals will go wrong, confidence in Chinese bonds could weaken further.

In recent years, Xi Jinping’s regulators have intervened too often in stock and foreign exchange transactions, discouraging international money managers. It is hardly surprising, then, that foreign accounts are withdrawing record amounts of capital from the Chinese economy.

The PBOC has repeatedly warned the market about rate risks since April, but rates have continued to fall, Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered, told Bloomberg. This time, it wants to send a strong enough message to the market to better recognize its comfort level with long-term bonds, in order to reduce future speculative positions.

In June, Pan even cited the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States in early 2023. The concern is that unpredictably moving bond yields could destabilize China's regional banks.

The example of the SVB in the United States has taught us that the central bank should observe and assess the financial market situation from a macroprudential perspective, Pan said. At present, we need to pay close attention to maturity mismatches and interest rate risks associated with large holdings of medium- and long-term bonds by some non-bank entities.

Insurance companies, investment funds and other financial firms are among the entities likely to be affected. This is especially true as China is sending out similar warning signals to Japan.

Credit demand is weak because of the struggling real estate market. As a result, banks have to buy more bonds because money is stuck in the interbank market, said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Group.

Much like Japan in the 1990s, says Ken Cheung, a currency strategist at Mizuho Securities, low government bond yields can do more harm than good to an economy.

Earlier this week, at least four Chinese brokers put in place new restrictions on domestic government bond trading, with one going so far as to suspend trading in some maturities. The threat of further intervention is therefore likely the main factor behind the rise in yields.

For now, the financial equivalent of the sword of Damocles is falling, said Tan Yiming, an analyst at Minsheng Securities. He said that while the scale of a potential sell-off in Chinese bonds may not be substantial in the medium to long term given the country's fragile growth momentum, the search for long-term yields in China does not seem appropriate.

But there are many risks ahead. Amid a persistent shortage of high-yielding assets, the bond bull market remains active, according to Mr Tan.

Xi and Pan worry that a deeper drop in Chinese yields could push down the yuan. That could make it harder for giant real estate developers to make payments on offshore bonds, raising the risk of default. It could also anger U.S. politicians ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, where China has served as a scapegoat for both parties during the campaign.

Of course, China isn’t alone in worrying about bond watchdogs. In Tokyo, the Bank of Japan is wrangling traders who are trying to push yields higher than policymakers want, causing the yen to rise more than Tokyo wants.

In the United States, meanwhile, the national debt topping $35 trillion at a time of extreme political dysfunction could prompt speculators to pounce.

The risk is that if government debt continues to balloon in good times, monetary authorities will come back into the picture and fail to fund deficit spending in bad times, said Tan Kai Xian, an analyst at Gavekal Research. That risk is compounded by geopolitical tensions and attempts to instrumentalize the dollar, which are pushing non-U.S. allies to consider diversifying away from Treasuries.

The challenges China faces, however, would be less formidable if its financial markets were ready for the global moment of glory. To build confidence among international investors, Xi Jinping’s team must accelerate measures to improve liquidity.

It needs to add new hedging tools, reform a huge and opaque public sector, design a world-class credit-rating system, and increase transparency to reduce risks and allow better allocation of capital. These and other measures are essential to increasing the yuan's appeal as a premier currency in trade and finance.

Recently, regulators have asked some of China’s largest state banks to collect more information about buyers of sovereign bonds. The idea is to tighten the reins on speculators. At the PBOC’s Shanghai branch, officials meet with financial institutions to discuss bond market risks.

The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) concerns about financial risks are well-founded, said Xiangrong Yu, an economist at Citigroup. It is unclear whether its measures will be enough to lift long-term yields.

For now, fundamentals could indeed support lower Chinese yields, whether the PBOC likes it or not. As Pictet Asset Management analysts point out: “The lack of low-volatility investment opportunities should make Chinese government bond investments attractive to many investors, particularly at a time when the country’s stock market remains under pressure and the economy is only slowly recovering.”

That means authorities may have a harder time taming the market than many think. While the strong demand for Chinese government bonds fits Beijing’s long-term agenda, it clashes with the PBOC’s efforts to prop up the yuan.

Overall, the recent flattening of the yield curve has limited Pan’s monetary policy flexibility, fueling renewed speculation about further monetary easing to come. This explains why the standoff between the PBOC and bond vigilantes is only just beginning and why the battle will not be easy for China to win.

