UAW files federal complaints against Donald Trump and Elon Musk, accusing them of trying to threaten and intimidate workers





The United Auto Workers union, which represents some 400,000 workers in the auto, aerospace and agricultural industries, announced Tuesday that it has filed federal complaints against Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The charges stem from what the UAW describes as attempts to threaten and intimidate workers during a conversation between Trump and Musk at X Spaces on Monday night, during which Trump appeared to congratulate X owner Elon Musk for firing striking workers.

“Well, you’re the best cutter,” Trump told Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. “I mean, I watch what you do. You come in and you just say, ‘You want to resign?’ They go on strike. I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, ‘That’s okay. You’re all gone. You’re all gone.’” Musk did not respond specifically to Trump’s statements, but laughed as the former president spoke and said he would be happy to help with the government efficiency commission.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, American workers, whether unionized or not, cannot be fired for participating in protected strikes. In his comments, Trump stated a position that is a clear violation of the law, says William B. Gould IV, a Stanford Law School professor and former NLRB chairman. Trump could be perceived as acting as an agent for Musk’s companies, Gould says, and his remarks could potentially interfere with unionization votes at the companies.

The NLRB will investigate the allegations and then decide what to do if it finds the charges are true.

“When we say Donald Trump is a scab, that’s what we mean. When we say Trump opposes everything our union stands for, that’s what we mean,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. “Both Trump and Musk want workers to sit down and shut up, and they’re openly laughing about it. It’s disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns.”

The UAW has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president and has previously called Trump a strikebreaker and billionaire watchdog. The union did not provide a copy of the charges it filed Tuesday when WIRED requested them; they were not yet registered on the NLRB website at press time.

Musk’s companies have a shaky record on workers’ rights. Trump didn’t name which Musk company he was referring to, but Musk is the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and the Boring Company. Musk has said in the past that unionizing at Tesla would result in a loss of stock options, and he cut staff at X (then Twitter) when he bought it, even canceling the services of janitors who went on strike. Meanwhile, SpaceX is currently battling the NLRB in court.

The UAW has tried to unionize Tesla workers before, but was unsuccessful. The union is still trying to do so. Tesla and SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment. Trump's campaign also did not respond to a request for comment.

Shortly after the UAW announced the indictment, Musk posted on X: The last two UAW presidents have been jailed for bribery and corruption, and based on the latest news, it looks like this guy is going to join them! (Two former UAW presidents were sentenced to prison as part of a massive corruption investigation, but they weren't the two most recent union presidents.)

