Palace denies reports of Jokowi's cabinet reshuffle plan





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The presidential palace confirmed that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has no plans to reshuffle his cabinet in the near future. “There is no plan for a cabinet reshuffle on August 14 or 15 as rumors claim,” said the coordinator of the special presidential staff, Ari Dwipayana. Tempo by SMS on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Ari relayed Jokowi's statement that the appointment and dismissal of ministers is the prerogative of the president, which can be used if necessary. Previously, several sources among senior officials of Onward Indonesia parties, Palace officials and people close to the Palace conveyed the information. cabinet reshuffle information to TempoThe news was also reported in the Tempo JournalEdition of Tuesday, August 13. The president is reportedly reshuffling the Onward Indonesia cabinet this week. The president is reportedly expected to dismiss politicians from the NasDem party and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP); Forestry and Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly. Gerindra Supratman party member Andi Agtas would replace Minister Yasonna. Supratman was recently replaced by his party colleague Wihadi Wiyanto from his position in the House legislative body last Tuesday. The candidate to replace Minister Siti Nurbaya is Raja Juli Antoni, currently Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning. Raja Juli is a member of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) led by Kaesang Pangarep – Jokowi's youngest son. One ministerial position will be changed. Bahlil Lahadalia, the current Minister of Investment, would replace Arifin Tasrif as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources. Bahlil's seat will be replaced by Rosan Roeslani, chairman of the national campaign team of Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka for the 2024 presidential election. A Gerindra party administrator also heard the news of the reshuffle. “It looks like it will take place on August 15,” the party member said yesterday. President Jokowi did not deny the news of the planned cabinet reshuffle. He said the cabinet composition would be reshuffled if necessary. “I still hold that prerogative,” Jokowi said Tuesday in the new capital, Nusantara Capital City, or IKNas quoted from audio received by Tempo. On July 18, Jokowi changed the composition of the vice ministers by appointing two people close to President-elect Prabowo Subianto, Thomas Djiwandono and Sudaryono. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Picks: Greenpeace questions Jokowi's claims of 'very good' air quality in new capital Click here has get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

