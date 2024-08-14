PM Modi to address Red Fort, 6,000 guests invited: Everything you need to know about 78th Independence Day celebrations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at Delhi's historic Red Fort and also address the nation on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday. Modi will unfurl the national flag for the 11th consecutive time. During his speech, Modi will outline the performance of his government, along with policy and programme announcements.

This year's theme: Independence Day Viksit Bharat @ 2047, is the theme of this year's Independence Day which will give a new impetus to the government's vision of making India a developed country by 2047.

Guests 6,000 special guests were invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations.

Youth, tribal community, farmers, women, ASHA workers, midwives and Anganwadi workers are among those who will attend the ceremony.

The Indian contingent that participated in the recently concluded Paris Olympics has also been invited.

Around 2,000 people from various states and union territories, dressed in traditional attire, will attend the grand ceremony.

How will the ceremony take place? Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The Prime Minister will inspect the guard of honour.

The guard of honour contingent will comprise one officer and 24 personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

The Prime Minister will then visit the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The General Commandant (GoC), Delhi Region Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, will lead the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to unfurl the national flag.

Lieutenant Sanjeet Saini will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the national flag. It will be synchronized with the 21-gun salute fired by the gallant gunners of 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

After being unfurled, the tricolour will receive a Rashtriya salute.

The Punjab Regiment Military Band will play the national anthem.

Once the national flag is unfurled, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Line Astern formation.

At the end of their speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the national anthem.

A total of 2,000 cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country will participate in the celebrations.

