Army's arrest of former ISI chiefs likely warning to former PM Imran Khan's allies





Most Indians will remember Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the former head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as the man standing in a Kabul hotel lobby after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, sipping tea and declaring: “Don’t worry, everything will be fine.”

General Faiz Hameed, former head of Pakistan's intelligence services (file photo)

On Monday, Hameed faced the ignominy of becoming the first serving or retired chief of the powerful spy agency to be arrested to face a general court martial on charges of corruption and violating the Pakistan Army Act after his retirement in 2022.

There was a time when Hameed was considered the real force behind the civilian government led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, even as he harboured ambitions to become Pakistan’s army chief. Hameed was handpicked by Khan as the director general of the ISI in 2019, about a year after Khan’s government was formed, and headed the intelligence agency until November 2021.

During Hameed's tenure as ISI chief, Pakistani political circles were abuzz with rumours of the general's closeness to the mercurial Khan, who repeatedly lobbied for Hameed to take over as army chief after General Qamar Bajwa's tenure.

Khan's repeated interference in the military's promotion mechanism to advance the Hameeds case was one of the main reasons for the fallout between Khan and the military, which paved the way for his ouster in a confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022.

The brief statement by the Pakistani military's media wing announcing the action against Hameed said that an investigation conducted on the orders of the Supreme Court had resulted in appropriate disciplinary action against Hameed under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act for his alleged role in attempting to take over the Top City housing development project in Islamabad by arresting and harassing its owner.

More importantly, the statement said the investigation has established multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act by Hameed after his retirement. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) has been remanded in military custody, it said without giving details.

Informed people said this was an apparent reference to Hameeds' role in the widespread riots by members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party across the country on May 9, 2023. The powerful army was particularly angered when PTI workers stormed and set fire to the official residence of the IV Corps commander in Lahore and tried to storm the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

It was also reported that Hameed continued to provide advice and guidance to Khan after taking early retirement from the military, and it was suggested that he played a role in the May 9 riots, seen in some quarters as an uprising against the military.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif publicly accused Hameed of working with other generals and members of the senior judiciary to remove him from power in 2017.

Baqir Sajjad Syed, national security correspondent for the influential Dawn newspaper, said the action against Hameed was part of the army's signals to allies of Khan, who is currently in jail but continues to lead the PTI's opposition to the current establishment.

The arrest of former ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed sends a clear signal to those still hesitant: there will be no compromise, no exceptions. You have to play by the rules or face the consequences. The writing is on the wall, Sajjad said.

It seems that the Pakistan Army, under its current chief, General Asim Munir, is targeting a section of serving and retired officers who sympathise with Khan and his party or openly support him. When he was in power, Khan kept repeating that the PTI and the army were on the same page on all important issues.

Khan’s rapprochement with the military also pleased some officials, who argued that the military should continue to play a decisive role in Pakistani politics. Although the military has ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its history, since the end of former dictator Pervez Musharraf’s term, generals have sought to shape the country’s politics from the shadows. Pakistan’s generals have faced countless accusations of corruption, political meddling and ties to jihadist groups, but have generally never been held accountable.

Mehmal Sarfraz, a Lahore-based journalist and commentator, however, said it was significant that the army had decided to act against Hameed both for his activities during his service and after his retirement.

This is a first, as the army is asking one of its members to be held accountable. The demand for general accountability has been there for a long time and this seems to be a first step in that direction, Sarfraz said.

