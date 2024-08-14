Trump's attacks on Harris must be refocused on policy, Republican allies say





Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is facing a wave of calls from his Republican supporters to focus his political attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris on policy criticism and to tone down his ad hominem insults and conspiracy theories.

“The way forward is to focus on policy. Those are three words for the Republican Party that I think are the path to success: focus on policy,” former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Tuesday on NPR.

“I think Donald Trump makes good points on all of those points, and I think he and the Republican Party would do well to focus on the policy contrasts,” said Ramaswamy, who endorsed Trump after dropping his own White House bid earlier this year.

“President Trump’s winning formula is very clear: Less name-calling, more insight and that political contrast,” Kellyanne Conway, a former Trump White House adviser, said in an interview on Fox News on Monday.

Conway, who ran Trump's victorious 2016 campaign, appeared with his White House colleague Larry Kudlow, who also had some advice for Trump: “Don't walk away, don't call him stupid and call him all kinds of names, stay on message.”

Calls like these, from loyal Trump supporters, have resonated in Republican circles in recent days as the party grapples with the new dynamics of a presidential race against Harris, three weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

As Trump attempts to change course, his arguments against Harris have often turned into personal attacks. He has made false claims about her racial identity, insulted her intelligence and commented on her appearance. He has also promoted false conspiracy theories about the crowds that gather at Harris’s large rallies.

“When Trump attacks Harris personally rather than on her policies, support for Harris among swing voters increases, particularly among women. That’s just a reality right now,” Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House adviser, said on the conservative WarRoom podcast Monday.

Navarro is a staunch Trump ally who recently spent four months in federal prison for defying a congressional subpoena during the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“This campaign should not be about personalities,” former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in an interview on Fox News on Monday. “Stop questioning the size of his crowds and start questioning his positions.”

Trump's campaign team has rejected the idea that the former president has not focused enough on political attacks.

“President Trump continued the case against Kamala Harris for more than two hours yesterday in a record-breaking conversation on X Spaces,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to CNBC, referring to the former president’s conversation with Elon Musk on Monday night.

“He spoke of the weakness, failure and dangerously liberal character of the [Harris]-The Walz ticket is the most radical in American history. In every speech, President Trump lays out his bold vision for this country through his America First agenda and contrasts it with [Harris’] “A sad record of runaway inflation, an out-of-control border and rising crime in American communities,” he added.

It’s hard to focus on Harris’ positions, in part because she hasn’t yet defined her positions. Harris hasn’t released a formal policy platform yet, but she said over the weekend that her campaign plans to release one in the coming days.

Yet Harris' entry into the race has sparked renewed enthusiasm among Democrats, marked by record donations, significant gains in polls and arena-sized rallies.

Trump has long been obsessed with crowd sizes, both his own and those of his opponents, and he sees them as an indicator of political momentum.

According to her campaign, Harris has drawn crowds of more than 12,000 to each of her five rallies in the past week, a feat that has few parallels in modern American politics.

On Sunday, Trump falsely accused Harris of using artificial intelligence technology to create photos of her supporters gathered around Air Force Two in Michigan on August 7 for a rally. Media outlets quickly verified that the crowd was real using video footage and dozens of photos from the scene.

At a press conference Thursday, Trump said he was attracting “10, 20, 30 times more people” than Harris.

During the hour-long press conference, Trump falsely claimed that Harris's rise in the polls was solely due to her gender, and he again questioned her racial identity.

The comments were not well received by Gerard Baker, an influential Wall Street Journal editor and staunch conservative who has supported Trump in the past.

“By my count, about a third of Mr. Trump’s remarks fall into three categories: false, obtuse or whimsical,” Baker wrote in an op-ed published Monday.

Trump has not indicated that he plans to change course.

