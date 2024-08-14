Politics
Why PM Modi ditched bulletproof glass tradition for his Red Fort speech
In the 1980s, Indira Gandhi used to deliver her Independence Day speeches without bulletproof glass. But things changed after her assassination in 1984, and prime ministers from Rajiv Gandhi to Manmohan Singh for the next three decades continued to use the protective shield. Then, in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shocked security officials by ending the tradition. But why did he do so?
In 2014, India experienced something different when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to deliver his Independence Day speech at the iconic Red Fort.
The bulletproof glass, long installed around the prime minister's podium during his speech, had disappeared.
But why did prime ministers use bulletproof glass in their Independence Day speeches? And why did the prime minister decide to get rid of it in 2014?
Let's take a closer look:
Why did the PM use bulletproof glass?
In the 1980s, Indira Gandhi delivered her Independence Day speeches without bulletproof glass.
However, things changed after his assassination in 1984.
Prime ministers used bulletproof glass in their Independence Day speeches for the next three decades.
The protective glass was first installed on Republic Day in 1985 to protect the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The bulletproof glass surrounding the prime minister remained a permanent presence until 1990, when the then prime minister VP Singh decided to opt for a half-enclosure.
In 1991, it was expanded in its entirety under the leadership of the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.
According to Economic Times, VP Singh and IK Gujral continued to use bulletproof glass during their tenure.
In 1999, during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, bulletproof glass was extended to cover the sides of the PM.
In 2004, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh became the first prime minister to deliver his speech from inside a 360-degree bulletproof enclosure.
Manmohan used this speaker till 2013.
Then, in 2014, Modi was elected and ended this age-old tradition.
Why did Modi abolish it in 2014?
In 2014, Modi abandoned the protective shield as he wanted to establish a direct connection with the people in his first Independence Day speech.
“He considered Independence Day to be a people's festival and he did not want any barrier between the two, not even a glass screen,” a security official said. The time of Hindustan.
Modi made the decision just days before his scheduled speech.
“Perhaps he wanted the public to have his direct view… the prime minister's reasons are best known to him. The SPG wanted the bulletproof shield to remain in place, but the prime minister apparently said it was not necessary,” said a senior security official. Economic times.
Modi's decision came despite warnings from intelligence agencies about a serious threat to his life.
“The prime minister is facing a significant threat to his life from terrorists. The enclosure was removed hours before his speech to maintain an element of surprise,” the official said. The Hindustan Times.
Security officials at the time claimed the windows were installed for a reason.
It is a vast area with nearly 350 high-rise buildings and a densely populated area opposite the Red Fort in front of thousands of people who have come to listen to the prime minister, an official told the Economic times.
A senior officer told the newspaper that Modi's decision had sent security forces into a tizzy.
He added that agencies had further strengthened security on an unprecedented scale.
Security forces used drones and unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the Red Fort.
A three-kilometre area around the Red Fort was disinfected and snipers were posted on high-rise buildings overlooking the proceedings as Modi paid homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial and then inspected the guard of honour at the Red Fort.
Modi said in his speech, which was delivered without a teleprompter or notes: “I am here as your Pradhan Sevak (main server) not like the _Pradhan Mantri (_Prime Minister).
Asked by then President Pranab Mukherjee about the change in the At Home feature, Modi said: “Don’t go into such deep details.”
According to The Time of Hindustan, At the ceremony, Modi broke his security cordon.
He shook people's hands and signed autographs for children.
With contributions from agencies
