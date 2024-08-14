Imran Khan distances himself from arrested former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed





Islamabad [Pakistan]August 14: Former ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (retd) loses his friends days after being arrested by the Pakistani army and faces court martial.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaff chief Imran Khan distanced himself from the former head of Pakistan's intelligence service. General Hameed had been the ISI chief when Imran Khan was prime minister and was seen as the main instigator of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan.

According to a Dawn News report, PTI lawyer Intezar Panjutha held a meeting with Imran Khan in Adial Jail and later briefed the media about Lt Gen Hameed's arrest.

“Khan sahib simply said that 'it is an internal matter of the army' and any action taken by the army has nothing to do with the PTI or Khan sahib. We have never had any political relationship with General Faiz or anyone,” Panjutha was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The lawyer reiterated what Imran said: “I had only a professional relationship with General Faiz till he worked under me as DG ISI and I had no other association apart from that.”

The PTI lawyer added: “Khan Sahib said only one thing: 'If these developments are related to May 9, then it is a very good opportunity.'

The military announced on Monday the arrest of General Hameed on charges of violating the Army Act, following allegations of misconduct by the owner of a private housing company.

Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed is the third general to be court-martialled. The retired lieutenant general is accused of abusing his position to extort money from the private housing company.

The Pakistani military cited a November 2023 directive from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which asked the owner of Islamabad's Top City housing society to seek redress of grievances against Gen Hameed through appropriate channels, including the defence ministry, as the basis for initiating action against the former spymaster, Dawn reported.

Pakistani military courts have already convicted a two-star general and a three-star general respectively of mutiny and espionage.

