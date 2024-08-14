Court rules police recruitment process discriminatory





The judge ruled that failing to consider three officers for promotion because of their race was unlawful.



Three white officers from Thames Valley Police have won a discrimination case after an employment tribunal ruled they were not promoted because of their race. The tribunal, which sat in April but whose decision was only published this week, found that the decision to promote an Asian sergeant to detective inspector without competition amounted to positive discrimination.

The case concerned an initiative to improve diversity in the senior ranks of the police force. The court heard that Superintendent Emma Baillie was ordered to promote an Asian sergeant, identified as Sergeant Sidhu, to detective inspector as part of a diversity drive. The direction was given despite warnings about the legal implications of circumventing a competitive selection process.

Three officers, Detective Inspector Phillip Turner-Robson, Inspector Graham Horton and Custody Inspector Kirsteen Bishop, who had each served in the force between the ages of 19 and 26, brought a complaint against Thames Valley Police. They argued that they had been unfairly disadvantaged because they were white British.

Employment Judge Robin Postle, who presided over the tribunal, found that the decision to promote Sergeant Sidhu was a clear case of positive discrimination. He said: “The superintendent made the decision to transfer Sergeant Sidhu to the position of Detective Inspector without any competitive assessment process having taken place.” The judge further noted that this action went “beyond mere encouragement” because it disadvantaged officers who did not share the same protected characteristic of race.

The court heard that in August 2022, a vacancy for a detective inspector had arisen in the police’s priority crime team in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Detective Inspector Turner-Robson expressed interest in the role on the same day he became aware of it. However, the following month, Superintendent Baillie appointed Sergeant Sidhu to the role without advertising the vacancy or conducting a selection process. The court also heard that at the time of his promotion, Sergeant Sidhu had not even reached the rank of inspector. However, the then Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg, who had joined Thames Valley Police from Cleveland Police in 1995, asked Superintendent Baillie to “make this happen”. Superintendent Baillie then appointed Sergeant Sidhu to the position, exceeding the rank of inspector, without fully considering the consequences.

Judge Postle criticised the decision, saying it was disproportionate and that Superintendent Baillie had focused too much on implementing the directive rather than balancing the competing interests at stake. Superintendent Baillie then attempted to justify the decision by claiming it was part of a BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) progression scheme, although the court found that no such scheme existed at the time.

The term ‘BAME’ has fallen out of favour in recent times and in the summer of 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson set up the Race and Ethnic Disparities Commission to investigate the root causes of racial inequality in the UK. The Commission’s report, published on 31 March 2021, concluded that umbrella terms such as ‘BAME’ were no longer useful and recommended that they be scrapped. The focus should instead be on understanding the specific disparities and outcomes for each ethnic group. The government’s response, set out in a document entitled An inclusive Britainwas published on 17 March 2022 and included a commitment to stop using the term 'BAME' in official government language.

The judgment found that the three officers had been directly discriminated against on the basis of race, a characteristic protected by law, that “the defendants have failed to demonstrate that appointing Sergeant Sidhu to the vacant position of Detective Inspector PCT was a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim” and that “Superintendent Baillie's decision… clearly constituted positive discrimination”.

There is a fine line between ‘positive discrimination’, which is not permitted under the Equality Act 2010, and ‘positive action’, which is, and the court’s decision confirms that Thames Valley Police’s actions fall on the wrong side of that line. Positive action is lawful and involves measures to help people with protected characteristics overcome disadvantage, meet specific needs or participate more fully in activities where they are under-represented. This may include targeted training or awareness programmes, but they must be proportionate and based on evidence of disadvantage or under-representation.

In Turner-Robson, Bishop and Horton v. Chief Constable of Thames Valley PoliceThe claimants instructed David Stephenson of Doughty Street Chambers. The defendant instructed Darshan Patel of Old Street Chambers directly.