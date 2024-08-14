Judge rejects Trump's request to withdraw from bribe case





NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has lost his latest attempt to find a new judge in his New York criminal bribery case, as the case heads toward a key ruling and potential sentencing next month.

In a decision released Wednesday, Judge Juan M. Merchan declined to step down and said Trump's request was a repetition full of inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about his ability to remain impartial.

This is the third time Merchan has rejected such a request from lawyers for the former president and current Republican candidate. They argue the judge has a conflict of interest because his daughter works as a political consultant for prominent Democrats, including Kamala Harris when she sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. Harris is now the party’s nominee against Trump.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, met Harris occasionally in 2019 but never developed a one-on-one relationship with her, consulting firm founder Mike Nellis told U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in a letter Tuesday. The firm, Authentic Campaigns Inc., did not work for Harris’ campaign, President Joe Biden’s now-ended reelection bid, or the Democratic National Committee during the 2024 election cycle, Nellis said.

Last year, a state court ethics committee ruled that Merchan could continue to serve as a judge in the Trump case. The committee found that a family member’s independent political activities did not constitute a reasonable basis to question the judge’s impartiality.

Merchan, a Manhattan state court judge, acknowledged last year that he made several small donations to Democratic causes during the 2020 campaign, including $15 to Biden. But Merchan has repeatedly said he is confident he can handle Trump’s case fairly and impartially. In his decision, Merchan wrote that he will continue to base his decisions on the evidence and the law, without fear or favor, and without any undue influence.

It is with these fundamental principles in mind that the Court reiterates for the third time what should already be clear: innuendo and misinterpretation do not create a conflict, Merchan wrote in his three-page decision. Recusal is therefore not necessary, much less required.

But with Harris now Trump's opponent, Trump attorney Todd Blanche argued in a letter to the judge last month that the defense's concerns had become even more concrete.

Prosecutors called the allegations a frivolous and vexatious attempt to reignite the debate.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, citing Merchans' donation to Biden and Loren Merchans' consulting work, criticized him as a highly confrontational judge who should have recused himself from the case long ago.

Merchan has been biased toward President Trump and beholden not only to Democratic partisan interests, but also to the blatant financial interests of a member of his immediate family, Cheung said.

Trump criticized Merchan on his Truth Social platform for continuing to hold him under a partial gag order, an issue that was not part of the recusal decision. Earlier this month, a state appeals court upheld the gag order, which bars Trump from making public comments about the prosecutors’ team, court employees or their families, including Merchan’s daughter.

The Manhattan district attorney's office, which prosecuted the case, declined to comment.

In May, Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a 2016 deal to pay porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her alleged sexual relationship with him in 2006. Prosecutors portrayed the payment as part of an effort by Trump to keep voters from hearing salacious stories about him during his first campaign.

Trump claims all the stories were false, the business documents were not, and the case was a political maneuver intended to hurt his current campaign. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a Democrat.

Trump has pledged to appeal, but that cannot happen until he is convicted.

Meanwhile, his lawyers have taken other steps to try to derail the case. In addition to the recusal request, they have asked Merchan to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case because of the U.S. Supreme Court's July ruling on presidential immunity.

The ruling limits prosecutions of former presidents for official acts and prevents prosecutors from using official acts as evidence that a president’s unofficial actions were illegal. Trump’s lawyers argue that in light of the ruling, jurors in the bribery case should not have heard testimony such as that from former White House staffers describing the then-president’s reaction to media coverage of the Daniels case.

Merchan said he would rule on the immunity request on Sept. 16 and set a Sept. 18 date for sentencing or other proceedings, as appropriate.

Jordan, the House committee chairman, sent a letter to Loren Merchan on Aug. 1 demanding she turn over all documents related to the Harris and Biden campaigns, any discussions she or her firm may have had about Trump’s corruption prosecutions, and any conversations she may have had with her father about the case.

Jordan suggested that because some Authentic clients have mentioned Trump’s case in fundraising solicitations, there was at least a perception that Merchan and the firm could profit from it. But Nellis, the firm’s founder, said he takes no percentage of the money his clients raise, and that neither Authentic nor Merchan stands to benefit financially from a decision in Trump’s criminal or civil cases.

The judge's daughter, who became a partner at the firm after 2019, had minimal involvement or contact with political clients during this cycle and was not aware of any communications with clients mentioning the Trump lawsuit, Nellis added.

Anything she said to her father about the criminal case was intended to ensure her well-being and safety, Nellis wrote. He noted that she had received death threats and that law enforcement had repeatedly advised her and her family to leave their home for their own safety.

The bribery case is one of four criminal charges brought against Trump last year.

A federal case accusing Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was dismissed last month. The Justice Department has appealed.

Other federal and state cases in Georgia involving Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat are not able to be tried before the November election.

