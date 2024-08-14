Turkey to maintain 'constructive and proactive approach' in foreign policy, says President Erdogan





ISTANBUL In an era of major international challenges, Turkey will maintain its “constructive, proactive, calm and composed approach to foreign policy,” the country's president vowed on Wednesday. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also reiterated Turkey's opposition to Israel's attempts to set the region ablaze by spreading the conflict, pledging to fight until the “genocidal killers” of the bloodshed in Gaza are held accountable. “We will oppose Israel's attempts to set the region on fire. We will fight until the genocidal killers who shed the blood of more than 40,000 innocent people in Gaza are held accountable before the law,” Erdogan said in a speech in the capital Ankara on the 23rd anniversary of the Justice and Development Party (AKP). Referring to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' visit to Turkey starting Wednesday, Erdogan said Abbas was expected to address parliament on Thursday “as a guest of honor on behalf of the Palestinian people.” Denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's July 24 speech to the US Congress, which drew criticism for honoring the architect of the bloody 10-month offensive on Gaza, Erdogan said: “I will ensure that Mahmoud Abbas has the right to speak in our country's parliament.” Regarding Turkey's continued counter-terrorism operations, Erdogan vowed “not to turn a blind eye to the resurgence of almost eradicated terrorism or to the faits accomplis in northern Syria.” “We will not turn a blind eye to the resurgence of terrorism, which has been almost eradicated thanks to our operations, nor to any fait accompli in northern Syria,” he said. Turkey has launched anti-terrorist operations in northern Iraq and northern Syria near its borders as terrorists pose a threat by planning attacks against Turks as well as the peaceful lives of people in the border areas of these countries. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA News Dissemination System (HAS), and in a summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.

