Supporting IKN's Development, Acting Regent of Tanggamus Attends at President Joko Widodo's Invitation





Prioritastv.com, Tanggamus – Acting Regent of Tanggamus Regency Ir. Mulyadi Irsan attended the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo in the capital of the archipelago (IKN), East Kalimantan on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The acting regent and other regional leaders are expected to meet and listen to instructions from Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Before meeting the president, governors, regents and other mayors gathered at Batakan Stadium in Balik Papan city. Then the group went to the IKN State Palace from Batakan Stadium using prepared buses. Upon arrival at the palace, the acting regent of Tanggamus and the others began by listening to a report from the Minister of Interior, Muhammad Tito Karnavian. In his report to President Tito, he stated that the current number of regional heads is 38 governors, 98 mayors and 416 regents. With a total of 552 regional heads. “There were 517 people present in person, and 35 people were unable to attend due to transportation and other issues,” he explained. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo explained that IKN was not built just as a new government center. “But it is also an example of a city of the future designed according to the concept of a forest city, a city dominated by a green environment, not by concrete and glass,” he explained. The number one of the Republic of Indonesia also invited regional leaders to imitate and apply similar concepts in their respective regions. The President stressed the importance of thorough and detailed long-term planning, even if it was not completed in a single period of leadership. President Jokowi hopes that what the regional heads saw and learned during their visit to the IKN can be implemented in their respective regions. “Bringing real benefits for the development and well-being of communities,” he said. In this regard, the acting regent of Tanggamus said that in principle, the regional government would always support all programs of the central government. “This includes encouraging the development of the IKN capital as the capital of the archipelago,” he said. According to him, the day's activities were also a way for him, as regional head, to meet with a number of ministers in Mr Jokowi's cabinet and discuss regional conditions. “It is about security stability as well as socio-economic and regional infrastructure that still require central government intervention,” he said. Mulyadi also expressed his pride, as during his visit he had the opportunity to see for himself the construction of the IKN Palace. “I and the other guests conducted an inspection of several locations of the IKN which was led directly by the PUPR Ministry,” he concluded. (Herdi)

