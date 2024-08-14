Prime Minister Modi made Islamophobic remarks in 110 campaign speeches, Human Rights Watch finds





If voted to power at the Centre, the Congress will distribute people's property, land and gold among Muslims, Mr Modi said while addressing a Lok Sabha election campaign meeting in Rajasthan's Banswara district on April 21, 2024. Photo: X/@narendramodi via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Islamophobic remarks in 110 of the 173 speeches he delivered during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign, according to an analysis by Human Rights Watch. Violence against religious minorities has also continued since the elections, said the HRW report released on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), highlighting the deaths of 12 Muslim men and one Christian woman in 28 reported attacks across the country. The report, entitled India: Hate speech fueled Modi's election campaignanalysed all Mr Modi's speeches after the introduction of the Model Code of Conduct for Parliamentary Elections. The Code prohibits appealing to communal sentiments to win votes. Hate speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly used hate speech against Muslims and other minorities during his campaign for the 2024 elections, the global human rights watchdog said in a statement. Leaders of Modi’s Hindu majority Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have repeatedly made statements inciting discrimination, hostility and violence against marginalized groups during his campaign to win his third consecutive term, which began on June 9. The Islamophobic remarks in Mr Modi's speeches were apparently aimed at undermining the political opposition, which he said was only promoting Muslim rights, and at creating fear in the majority Hindu community through misinformation, HRW said. Anti-Muslim violence He added that several BJP-led governments have demolished Muslim homes, businesses and places of worship without due process and carried out other illegal practices, all of which have continued since the elections. Indian Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders have made blatantly false statements in their campaign speeches against Muslims and other minority groups, said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. These inflammatory speeches, amid a decade of attacks and discrimination against minorities under the Modi administration, have further normalized abuses against Muslims, Christians, and other groups, she added.

