Elon Musk Tried to Whitewash Donald Trump's Disastrous Climate Record, But It Didn't Work





During their two-hour conversation on X last night, Elon Musk told Donald Trump that climate change is real and that electric cars may not be as bad as the former president claimed on the campaign trail. The result was a half-hearted attempt by a once-lauded environmentalist to whitewash the former president’s disastrous record on climate change.

Elon Musk, who supported Trump after the failed assassination attempt and is helping fund a super PAC supporting his election, has tried to appease Trump by offering his own support for oil and gas drilling and downplaying the threat posed by climate change. But he has also tried to win over Trump by offering a more MAGA-friendly pitch for his own electric vehicles.

Musk's EVs Get More MAGA-Friendly Speech

“When you look at our cars, we don't believe that being green, that caring about the environment, should mean that you have to suffer,” Musk said. “So we make sure that our cars are beautiful, that they drive fast, that they're sexy, that they're cool.”

It’s not clear that Trump can be convinced. Sure, the former president has taken a more positive stance on electric vehicles since Musk’s endorsement, but he continues to use the same arguments against them: They take too long to charge, they can’t go as far, and they’ll cost auto workers their jobs. And his environmental record is, in Trump’s words, a complete disaster.

During their conversation, Trump repeated many of these attacks while praising Musk for creating a car that many people want to buy. (It’s true that Tesla sales are plummeting.)

“You’re making a great product,” Trump told Musk during the two-hour discussion. I have to be honest, that’s not to say that everyone should have an electric car.

During his campaign, Trump falsely accused President Joe Biden of making it illegal to buy gasoline-powered cars and trying to force all Americans to switch to electric vehicles. In reality, the Environmental Protection Agency’s new fuel economy standards will require automakers to market cleaner vehicles, many of which will be battery-powered, but will not mandate the sale of exclusively electric vehicles. The administration has also introduced consumer incentives to lower the cost of electric vehicles.

But if anyone has changed his stance on electric vehicles and climate change, it’s Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO seemed intent on convincing Trump and his supporters to support his company’s mission to usher in a more sustainable future, but at the same time, he also downplayed the urgency of that mission.

“I don't think we should vilify the oil and gas industry and the people who have worked very hard in those industries to provide the energy that is needed to support the economy,” Musk said.

Trump's campaign has received millions of dollars from the oil and gas industry. Many of its leaders are counting on Trump to roll back Biden's environmental policies if he wins the presidency in November.

He later claimed that the planet could transition to a sustainable energy economy within 50 to 100 years, despite warnings from the scientific community that humanity was rapidly reaching climate tipping points.

And Trump has argued that electric vehicles are not a perfect solution because the energy needed to charge their batteries will come from fossil fuels until electrical grids switch to clean energy.

Even to create your electric car and generate the electricity to power that car, you know, it's fossil fuel that's actually creating that electricity in the power plants, the former president said. There's no getting away from that right now.

The electricity generation used to charge electric vehicles can be polluting, but electric vehicles themselves produce no polluting emissions and are widely considered preferable to gasoline-powered vehicles. Many states are transitioning from fossil fuel-based electricity generation to more renewable sources, such as solar and wind.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump seem to agree that fighting climate change should not come at the expense of anyone. “We don’t need to stop farmers from farming,” Musk said, adding, “People can still eat steak and drive gasoline cars.”

Of course, these statements ignore the reality of climate change. Combating climate change will require major systemic change, as well as small behavioral changes by individuals. Livestock and livestock contribute enormously to climate change, creating methane that gets trapped in the atmosphere, which then causes significant global warming. Meanwhile, cars produce carbon dioxide, another greenhouse gas that is responsible for global warming. We all need to eat less red meat and drive less to live more sustainably.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s policies were designed to force big industries to shift to cleaner energy sources, from power plants to automakers to construction. Trump’s record is one of rolling back those policies and inviting big industries to pollute more. And his Supreme Court picks have led to decisions that will make it harder for any administration to protect the environment in the future.

And yet, Musk has joined Trump’s candidacy, calling into question his commitment to clean energy. During their interview, Musk gently pushed his chosen candidate to support renewable energy, such as solar power, but Trump instead expressed skepticism that climate change is even the most pressing threat.

“What I don't understand is people talk about global warming, or climate change, but they never talk about nuclear warming,” Trump said, changing the subject. “It was time to move on.”

