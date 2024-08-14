Naga conflict still unresolved after 77 years, NSCN-IM targets PM Narendra Modi again over 2015 'framework agreement'

Several Naga groups, including the NSCN, claim that the Nagas were never a part of India and that they declared their “independence” on August 14, 1947, a day before Independence. They have been “celebrating” the day ever since.

Also on Wednesday, Muivah, 90, said in his speech that the Nagas would be independent. “Discussions are on with India for this purpose. The Nagas do not accept the Indian Constitution. The rights of the people must prevail irrespective of their size.”

Speaking about the 'Framework Agreement' signed on August 3, 2015 in New Delhi by the Centre and the NSCN-IM, a year after the Narendra Modi government came to power, Muivah said the agreement was the historic achievement of the dialogue. “Given the political significance that will remain in the Indo-Naga history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took pains to oversee the details from beginning to end. Ironically, the same Prime Minister has become cold over the years. What is the delay in implementing the Framework Agreement, his own idea? He is certainly at fault in playing with the protracted Naga issue,” Muivah said. On August 11, the NSCN-IM also blamed the Prime Minister for non-implementation of the Framework Agreement.

The conflict

Hundreds of Nagas and security forces personnel died in the inter-Naga conflict until 1997 when the NSCN-IM agreed to a ceasefire agreement with the Centre and continued negotiations. Some agreements were signed in the meantime, but they were declared “null and void” by the NSCN-IM.

The framework agreement was supposed to serve as the basis for signing a final agreement to end the conflict. But the divergent interpretation of the 2015 agreement by the NSCN-IM and the Centre has delayed the solution. The Centre says the NSCN-IM’s insistence on a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas is delaying the process, while the Naga group says the flag, constitution and “integration” of Naga-inhabited areas in the Northeast are non-negotiable.