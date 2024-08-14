Politics
Naga conflict still unresolved after 77 years, NSCN-IM targets PM Narendra Modi again over 2015 'framework agreement'
Guwahati: As the country celebrates the 78th Independence Day on Thursday, the Naga issue, the country's longest political conflict, remains unresolved with the NSCN-IM, the Naga rebel group in ceasefire, “celebrating Naga Independence Day” on Wednesday.
Most citizens across the country hoisted the tricolour flag as part of Each tricolor house Despite the campaign, members of the NSCN-IM and other Naga organisations nevertheless hoisted the “Naga national flag” on Wednesday, which features a Star of Bethlehem and a red-yellow-green rainbow on an azure background. At the Hebron camp on the outskirts of Dimapur in Nagaland, where the NSCN-IM leaders and members are housed, “Naga army personnel” paid homage to the “Naga flag” hoisted by Thuingaleng Muivah, its general secretary, whom they call Ato Kilonser (Prime Minister).
Several Naga groups, including the NSCN, claim that the Nagas were never a part of India and that they declared their “independence” on August 14, 1947, a day before Independence. They have been “celebrating” the day ever since.
Also on Wednesday, Muivah, 90, said in his speech that the Nagas would be independent. “Discussions are on with India for this purpose. The Nagas do not accept the Indian Constitution. The rights of the people must prevail irrespective of their size.”
Speaking about the 'Framework Agreement' signed on August 3, 2015 in New Delhi by the Centre and the NSCN-IM, a year after the Narendra Modi government came to power, Muivah said the agreement was the historic achievement of the dialogue. “Given the political significance that will remain in the Indo-Naga history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took pains to oversee the details from beginning to end. Ironically, the same Prime Minister has become cold over the years. What is the delay in implementing the Framework Agreement, his own idea? He is certainly at fault in playing with the protracted Naga issue,” Muivah said. On August 11, the NSCN-IM also blamed the Prime Minister for non-implementation of the Framework Agreement.
The conflict
Hundreds of Nagas and security forces personnel died in the inter-Naga conflict until 1997 when the NSCN-IM agreed to a ceasefire agreement with the Centre and continued negotiations. Some agreements were signed in the meantime, but they were declared “null and void” by the NSCN-IM.
The framework agreement was supposed to serve as the basis for signing a final agreement to end the conflict. But the divergent interpretation of the 2015 agreement by the NSCN-IM and the Centre has delayed the solution. The Centre says the NSCN-IM’s insistence on a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas is delaying the process, while the Naga group says the flag, constitution and “integration” of Naga-inhabited areas in the Northeast are non-negotiable.
Published August 14, 2024, 3:41 p.m. EAST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nagaland/naga-conflict-remains-unresolvedfor-77-years-nscn-im-targets-pm-narendra-modi-again-over-2015-framework-agreement-3150723
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Naga conflict still unresolved after 77 years, NSCN-IM targets PM Narendra Modi again over 2015 'framework agreement'
- Paris-bound Will Bayley puts Strictly controversy aside with jungle on wish list
- Jokowi Targets Golkar for Critical Political Security Needs
- The media received confidential information from the Trump campaign. They chose not to publish it.
- 2022-23 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey Checklist, Box Info, Details
- Spain investigates Katy Perry music video over protected sand dunes. #Formentera #KatyPerry #BBCNews
- UK July inflation rate lower than expected at 2.2%
- Sun Devil Womens Tennis Announces Fall Schedule
- Elon Musk Tried to Whitewash Donald Trump's Disastrous Climate Record, But It Didn't Work
- Prime Minister Modi made Islamophobic remarks in 110 campaign speeches, Human Rights Watch finds
- Supporting IKN's Development, Acting Regent of Tanggamus Attends at President Joko Widodo's Invitation
- Former Georgia football QB Matthew Stafford doesn't want to say 'Go Dawgs'