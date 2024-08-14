Nancy Pelosi criticizes Liz Truss for saying world is safer under Trump





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 3:43 p.m. Nancy Pelosi has criticised Liz Truss for saying the world was safer under Donald Trump. Photos: PA Nancy Pelosi has criticised Liz Truss for claiming the world was safer under Donald Trump, saying the former prime minister's comments were boring. Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, also said that Truss, who spent just 50 days at 10 Downing Street, does not know what she is talking about, once again. The former MP for South West Norfolk, who lost her seat to Labour in the July 4 election, told the BBC in April:I agree that under Donald Trump, when he was President of the United States, the world was safer. I think our opponents fear a Trump presidency more than the Democrats coming to power. And on the Global podcast News Agents, hosts Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall asked Pelosi for her reaction to Truss's views, which Boris Johnson also alluded to. Predecessor of Trusss told the Sun newspaper in February that: When you look back on Trump's last term, there is no doubt that the world seemed safer, calmer and more stable. He added: “Right now, much of the world yearns for the stability that comes with strong, decisive American leadership.” Learn more 2024 US Elections: Kamala Harris Chooses Tim Walz as Democratic Running Mate

In response, Pelosi said: “I would say she doesn't know what she's talking about, again. It's the same with Boris Johnson. That's their philosophy, you have to understand.” I don't know if they are as bad as Trump, because he is beyond anything. Nancy Pelosi, 84, a key figure in Democratic politics, added: “It's not like we're running, as I said, against Bob Dole or Mitt Romney or George Bush – father or son. They're patriots.” We have disagreements about the role of government, as there are between the Conservatives and Labour and all that, and that is a normal disagreement. But to say that the world is safer under Trump, who didn't even know what NATO was, is to want to weaken NATO, which is unwilling to honor our NATO mutual defense arrangements. It's annoying to hear people with a certain level of public policy sophistication use the phrase “if they want to be for him, be for him,” that's their right, but don't say the world will be a safer place. Truss has been contacted for comment. Learn more Election 2024: Liz Truss loses seat to Labour as her huge majority evaporates



