On the anniversary of the founding of the AKP, officials say the party has strayed from its guiding principles

The 23rdrd On the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), senior party officials have engaged in self-criticism, accusing the AKP of abandoning its guiding principles of improving democracy and people's well-being and turning into a party pursuing oppressive policies.

The AKP was founded by Erdoan and a group of conservative politicians on August 14, 2001. Erdoan and some of the other co-founders were members of the Islamist Virtue Party (PF), which was shut down by the Constitutional Court in June 2001 for being a hotbed of anti-secular activities.

Erdoan and his allies have toned down their Islamist rhetoric since the party was founded, viewed with suspicion by Turkey's secular establishment, to project a broader conservative image that is more appealing to the Turkish public as well as secular segments of the population.

The AKP won 34 percent of the nationwide vote in the 2002 parliamentary elections, and Erdoan became prime minister in 2003 after a political ban on parliament was lifted.

The party, which promised to expand freedoms, improve people's welfare, implement reforms needed for Turkey's EU membership and fight corruption, poverty and bans, acted mostly in line with its goals during its first decade in power and was appreciated by people from diverse ideological and political backgrounds.

However, things have started to change over time, and Erdoan and his party are now accused of establishing one-man rule, especially after Turkey's transition to a presidential system of governance in 2017, which granted Erdoan vast powers and diminished the authority of parliament.

Erdoan and the AKP are now held responsible for widespread corruption accompanied by economic deterioration with inflation of over 60 percent, unemployment of over 9 percent, a constantly rising cost of living and an oppressive environment where the slightest criticism of the government can be used as an excuse to send people to prison.

Former AKP MP Orhan Mirolu said on X on Wednesday that the AKP is going through a strange period recently as it has deviated from its guiding principles and that AKP members who care about Turkey and not their personal interests are in a difficult situation.

Mirolu said it was high time for the AKP to look at its negative development over the years and see that Turkey needs its guiding principles more than ever, adding that the opposition parties are far from seeing this necessity.

According to Mirolu, the exclusionary nationalism gradually adopted by the AKP does not benefit the party but rather promotes radical nationalism and must therefore be abandoned.

The AKP, which was at odds with the far-right Nationalist Action Party (MHP) in the past, established a political alliance with the party in 2018 that continues today and has adopted a hardline nationalist discourse, disappointing people of different ethnicities and opinions.

Yasin Aktay, a former Erdoan adviser, said in his column in the pro-government daily Yeni Afak on Wednesday that the AKP is at an important crossroads and will have to decide whether it will be able to diagnose its weaknesses and take the necessary steps to cure them.

Will this party, which has carried out revolutionary reforms in all areas of the country, show the determination and ability to lead the country into the future in accordance with its own principles?, Aktay asked, adding that there are many problems in the fields of health, education and bureaucracy that require urgent action.

Another former AKP MP, Mehmet Metiner, accused some party members of transforming the AKP from a people's party to a state party, thereby leading the party to political failure by cutting its ties with the nation.

For the first time since its creation, the AKP suffered its worst defeat in local elections on March 31, winning only 35.4 percent of the vote nationwide, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won an absolute majority. emerged as the leading party for the first time in 47 years, winning 37.7 percent.

According to Metiner, the AKP should immediately end the dominance of a bureaucratic-type mentality and separate itself from politicians who behave like political oligarchs and consider themselves the owners of the state.

The AKP should reposition itself as the people's party, Metiner said.

Blent Arn, one of the co-founders of the AKP, who has held senior positions in the government but is not currently involved in politics, acknowledged in a message on X that the party is facing some problems today and has not succeeded in various areas, as shown by the results of the local elections.

Arn said that although he sees some pessimism among the people about the AKP returning to its past performances and successful days, he believes that only the AKP can overcome its problems and change for the better.

I have no worries about this. Change will take place, wounds will be healed and gangrene parts will be amputated. The AKP's sacred march will continue and its journey will not remain unfinished, Arn said, calling on all AKP supporters to put aside their differences and work together to make this change possible.

For his part, President Erdoğan, speaking at an event marking the AKP's anniversary at the party's Congress Center in Ankara on Wednesday, called on party members who feel exhausted to take a break and others not to do their jobs by giving in to lethargy.

He described his party's 23 years of existence as a success and thanked his party members, supporters and political ally, the MHP, for their support.

Erdoan said he believed the AKP would remain in power for many more years.