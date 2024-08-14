Imran distances himself from PTI over former ISI chief's arrest





RAWALPINDI:

Imran Khan said the arrest of former intelligence chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was strictly an internal matter of the army and had no connection with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During a meeting with the PTI legal team at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, the former prime minister discussed various national issues.

After the meeting, PTI lawyer Intezar Panjutha addressed the media along with other legal representatives, revealing that Imran had urged the public to take to the streets peacefully on the eve of Independence Day in the name of freedom.

“It is time to act for the future of the country.”

Regarding the arrest of General Hameed, Imran made it clear that the PTI had no connection with the matter. “It is obvious that there was no political connection between General Faiz Hameed and the PTI. General Bajwa replaced him after reaching an agreement with Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

On speculations linking the former spymaster's arrest to the May 9 events, the PTI lawyer said if there is such a link, it would be an opportune time to form a judicial commission to probe the incident and release the CCTV footage of that day.

Asked about the arrest of the former spymaster in connection with the housing society and whether the PTI would be involved in the controversy, Panjutha claimed that Imran was “clear on this issue and said, 'We never had any political relationship with Gen Faiz or anyone. My relationship with him lasted till October 2021 when he was replaced.'” [as ISI chief]'.”

In the same breath, Panjutha claimed that Imran had alleged that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa “changed him (General Hameed as ISI chief) for the sake of his extension as part of a deal with Nawaz Sharif”.

The lawyer quoted Imran as saying: “I had only a professional relationship with General Faiz till he worked under me as DG ISI and I had no other association apart from that.”

Panjutha also stressed that the party has consistently demanded the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the events surrounding last year's violent nationwide protests following Imran's arrest.

The commission, he said, should focus on two key demands the party has been raising since day one.

“Who ordered Khan Sahib's removal from Islamabad High Court? Who gave the order [also] “They planned the May 9 conspiracy.”

Panjutha, quoting Imran, also expressed concerns over the pressure on the Supreme Court and the diminishing hopes among the youth.

“Pakistan’s situation is worse than Bangladesh,” Imran said, urging those in power to act sensibly.

He also criticised Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, adding that it was time for him to step back, and lamented that the PTI lost three seats in the recent elections under questionable circumstances.

It is worth noting that analysts and observers believe that General Hameed’s past has been a key piece in the country’s political puzzle in recent years. As the ISI Director General from 2019 to 2021, he was often in the eye of the storm, with the opposition to the PTI accusing him of siding with Imran Khan.

His ouster as ISI chief in 2021 is widely seen as the straw that broke the camel’s back, widening the rift between Imran and the military establishment. That discord eventually paved the way for the former prime minister’s downfall in 2022, sealed by a vote of no confidence.

