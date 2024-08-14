Trump Claims Photo Of Thousands Of Harris Supporters Was FakedExBulletin





Last week in Detroit, Harris and Walz were greeted by thousands of supporters. But former President Donald Trump and his supporters tried to claim that the photo of the actual crowd was fake.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

One of the issues that is being debated in this presidential campaign is whether the crowds at the rallies are real.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: So Michigan, I ask you, are you ready to make your voice heard?

(APPLAUSE)

SHAPIRO: That's what happened last week in a Detroit aircraft hangar after Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, stepped off Air Force Two and were greeted by thousands of real supporters. But former President Donald Trump and his supporters tried to claim that a photo of the real crowd was fake. NPR's Jude Joffe-Block is here to explain why this matters. Hi, everyone.

JUDE JOFFE-BLOCK, BYLINE: Hi.

SHAPIRO: Describe this photo and what Trump said about it.

JOFFE-BLOCK: Yes. The photo shows a crowd waving signs in front of the vice president's plane. It's been circulating on social media for the last week. It was taken by a member of Harris' campaign. It's true that the image looks a little unusual because of the lighting, but the crowd it shows is consistent with video footage, other photos from the event and NPR correspondent Tamara Keith's reporting.

Yet for days, Trump supporters have been claiming on social media that the photo was taken by generative artificial intelligence to make it appear as if there were more people at the rally. On Sunday, Trump echoed those claims in his own post, even going so far as to claim that there wasn’t actually a crowd waiting for the plane, which is clearly false.

SHAPIRO: Well, what do experts who study AI images say about this photo and the broader implications of these kinds of claims that real images are deepfakes?

JOFFE-BLOCK: Yeah. I spoke to Hany Farid at UC Berkeley. He specializes in image analysis. And when he first saw the image online, he also thought it looked a little strange. So he ran it through two models to see if there were any platforms that supported models that supported generative AI or manipulation. And he found no evidence of that. He told me he was worried about the broader implications of how people respond to the existence of this technology and how social media amplifies it.

HANY FARID: This is an example of where the very existence of deepfakes and generative AI allows people to deny reality. You don’t like the fact that Harris-Walz has attracted so many people? That’s fine. The photos are fake. The videos are fake. Everything is fake.

JOFFE-BLOCK: Researchers who study deepfakes coined a term a few years ago about this specific phenomenon: the liar's dividend.

SHAPIRO: Well, how does this example fit with what we've seen more broadly about how election-related conspiracy theories spread?

JOFFE-BLOCK: We know that disinformation is particularly well-suited to people who are willing to accept false information when it fits their worldview. The Harris-Walz campaign has been gaining momentum and has been holding larger rallies. So Trump supporters are hungry for an alternative explanation of what’s going on. That’s one reason why the AI’s false claims about Harris’ rally photos have been able to take off.

And to be clear, while this isn’t the same as claiming that real images are fake, Harris’ campaign did troll Trump with images on social media of empty seats at his rally in Georgia earlier this month. But those images were from before the rally began, when seats were still filling up. And while that may be trolling, the images could make it appear that turnout at Trump’s event was lower than it actually was.

SHAPIRO: This is Jude Joffe-Block from NPR. Thank you.

JOFFE-BLOCK: Thank you.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see our website terms of use and permissions at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are created on a timely basis by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/13/nx-s1-5072687/trump-tries-to-claim-that-a-picture-of-thousands-of-harris-supporters-was-faked The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos