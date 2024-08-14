Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Independence Day





Under this campaign, Indians are allowed to display the national flag at home. New Delhi: The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which was launched two years ago, is continuing this year too, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting tonight that the campaign is gaining traction. The campaign, which began during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2021, is now in its fourth year. In a message posted on X on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi said, “HarGharTiranga has become popular across India, which indicates the deep respect that 140 million Indians have for the tricolour.” As part of the campaign, Indians are allowed to display the national flag at home. A selfie with the flag can also be uploaded on the Har Ghar Tiranga website, after which participants are given participation certificates as a recognition of their commitment. Prime Minister Modi also welcomed President Draupadi Murmu's speech. “An inspiring speech by Rashtrapati Ji on the eve of our Independence Day. It motivates us to continue working towards building a prosperous and developed India,” the message read. #HarGharTiranga has become popular across India, indicating the deep respect that 140 million Indians have for the tricolour flag. https://t.co/9bvZp5QKAg Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2024 Security has been tightened in and around Delhi ahead of tomorrow's celebrations, which will be led by Prime Minister Modi with a flag hoisting and speech from the iconic Red Fort. More than 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic policemen have been deployed in the national capital. Simulation exercises were conducted in VIP areas on Wednesday, officials said.

