With the arrest of Faiz Hameeds, the Pakistani army has punished one of its own. This is a warning





The Pakistani military has finally decided to detonate its political nuclear weapon to eliminate and deter the army chief's enemies and restore central control of the organization. In an unprecedented move, the former head of Joint Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, has been arrested on corruption charges.

Since the general will be tried by a military tribunal and court-martialed if the charges are proven, he was arrested while still in his military uniform. This also means that if the charges are proven, he will be stripped of his military decorations, benefits and privileges and dismissed from the service.

The arrest was reportedly made following an investigation launched by the military in April this year, in line with a Supreme Court judgment last November regarding the Top City housing project. The complainant accused the ISI chief and his brother of using the intelligence agency to pressure him to hand over a valuable private plot of land to Hameed’s elder brother Najaf Hameed, who was a junior revenue official. The Top City owner was allegedly tortured and harassed to get the desired results.

It is also worth noting that Faiz Hameed, as head of the ISI, allegedly had a history of extorting and manipulating members of the private sector for personal and institutional gain. For example, some people I spoke to in Karachi alleged that he had forced the owners of international power companies (IPPs) to revise and renegotiate contracts in favor of the state. He then used similar tactics to help his brother acquire hundreds of hectares of land in his home districts of Talagang and Chakwal, which were put in the names of his family members. The military reportedly gathered all the evidence needed to prosecute the corruption cases.

But corruption is not a major problem for the army. The army can be lenient towards senior officers who engage in extortion or personal gain. The corruption cases against Faiz Hameed and his brother Najaf Hameed, who is also under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), are nothing but a pretext to punish him for something else. Mariana Baabar, a senior journalist at X, asked the army’s public relations establishment about the logic of such swift action, noting that court orders are usually not implemented so quickly in other cases.

Internal turmoil

It seems that Hameed tried to provoke disobedience and a revolt within the army against the army chief. As journalist Arifa Noor noted in her tweet, people should worry less about the trial. [Faiz Hameeds] and more so on the weakness and discipline within the army. The corruption case appears to have been fabricated to demonstrate to the public that Imran Khan and his favourite ISI chief were engaging in behaviour they opposed, but the real problem for the army leadership is the issues of internal indiscipline.

It appears that more arrests, including those of some serving officers, are also expected in the coming days. The official statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the charges against the former ISI chief include violations of the Army Act after his retirement. Such allegations suggest that he is committed to strengthening support within the political system and the military for Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Other sources claimed that Hameed was a master manipulator and had spread his tentacles deep into the political system. He had allegedly infiltrated the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League. He even had some sympathisers in Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet. But the biggest problem was the “network” he allegedly established with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was later used to garner support for the PTI in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections. One recalls the picture of Faiz Hameed at Kabul’s Serena Hotel, sipping tea and saying, “Don’t worry, everything will be fine.”

If evidence is available to establish his links with the TTP, it denotes a clear violation not only of military rules but also shows that he engaged with terrorists who targeted the military and undermined national security.

Nothing short of a bombshell trial in a military court can put an end to the lack of discipline that has spread in the armed forces. This arrest is a signal to the military fraternity, especially the retired and serving officers, who supported the PTI and opposed the current leader, General Asim Munir, to improve their ways.

According to sources in Islamabad, the most important element in the decision to arrest Hameed is the consensus at the highest levels to punish one of their own. It is clear that the army is worried about Imran Khan's growing popularity among civilians, but it is even more worried about divisions within its own constituency. This decision addresses that problem.

It is unclear how much information will be leaked to the media once the trial begins, but it is certain that information will be leaked to make Khan and his ISI chief even more controversial. What is certain is that the supreme leader has lost patience with his former colleague.

It took Munir almost two years to give Hameed free rein until enough documents were collected to file a case against him. According to reports from Islamabad, evidence was collected regarding communications between many PTI leaders and Faiz Hameed. It is worth noting that last year in August, the police raided the home of a PTI leader, Shirin Mazaris, not only arresting her daughter but also confiscating her security cameras, mobile phone and laptop.

Limiting indiscipline

The important question that many are asking is: if the army had information about Faiz Hameed, why did they wait so long? The only explanation, as mentioned above, is to curb the growing indiscipline within the armed forces and continue to support Imran Khan. Many have been surprised by the media space Khan has enjoyed, his access to information and his continued ability to incite people, while he was in prison. According to journalist Nusrat Javed, Khan in prison had more access to information than other politicians. Clearly, Hameed’s conduct, and now his arrest, speaks volumes about the problems within the institution.

Furthermore, the crackdown on one of their own is intended to send a signal to others, including the media and the judiciary. If Hameed was indeed running a racket, giving others hope that Munir could be pushed back, then it is time to put an end to this act.

Of course, the story will not end with the arrest. Depending on Hameeds’ tolerance for humiliation, some have also raised the possibility of the former ISI chief turning witness against Imran Khan. He could provide evidence proving the involvement of the PTI leadership in provoking a mutiny against the army chief. The army echelons, and certainly the services chief, view the PTI-led May 9 rebellion as nothing less than an act of mutiny that must be punished.

As a political activist and journalist friend I spoke to said, the fear is that the army leadership is now moving towards hanging Khan politically, if not physically. The army has already succeeded in muzzling political resistance among the PTI’s civilian support base. Undoubtedly, the general public sympathises with Khan and this arrest will only boost his popularity. However, it is unlikely that there will be a million-strong protest against the army. The fear among the population is too strong. What the army wants to do now is to act decisively to put more pressure on Khan. They intend to punish him if he does not give in. If he surrenders, he will then be kept in jail and turned into another Nawaz Sharif willing to comply with military orders and become docile.

This is indeed a case of authoritarian rule spreading its tentacles. This may help bring the situation back under temporary control. But it will not bring peace to Pakistan. The higher courts are also likely to be involved in the case, as appeals could be filed against the decision. It is worth watching whether the courts, which so far seem willing to assert their independence, will be able to fight back. The military has undoubtedly made a big step on the political chessboard.

Ayesha Siddiqa is a Senior Research Fellow in the Department of War Studies at Kings College London. She is the author of Military Inc. She tweets @iamthedrifter. Views are personal.

(Edited by Theres Sudeep)

