Politics
Vietnam's diplomatic balance 'unchanged' under new president, experts say
Vietnam's strategic balance among world powers is unlikely to change with To Lam, the former security czar, at the helm as Hanoi seeks to deepen ties with Washington and Beijing to boost its economic growth, experts told VOA.
Lam was unanimously elected as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam after the death of his predecessor, Nguyen Phu Trong, according to a statement from the Party Central Committee after its extraordinary plenum on August 3. The appointment comes more than two months after he assumed the state presidency, making him the most powerful man in the country.
The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam holds the highest leadership position, superior to the President and Prime Minister of Vietnam.
Shortly after Lam's election, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were the first world leaders to congratulate him. Xi pledged to work with Lam to strengthen bilateral relations, while Putin called him a comrade.
Four days later, US President Joe Biden sent Lam a congratulatory message in which he said he and Vice President Kamala Harris “look forward to working with General Secretary Lam to continue advancing this historic progress, which supports a strong, independent, prosperous and resilient Vietnam.”
Hanoi enjoys the highest level of relations with Washington, Beijing and Moscow after upgrading its ties with the United States to a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2023 and agreeing three months later to build a “community with a shared future” with China.
Choice and priority
At a press conference following her election as Communist Party general secretary, Lam said the country's foreign policy remained broadly unchanged in the principles of independence, agency, multilateralization and diversification that under Trong became known as “bamboo diplomacy,” or the delicate balance between superpowers.
The country's current foreign policy direction was shaped and enshrined at the last Party Congress in 2021, so it cannot be changed until the next Congress in 2026, Nguyen Hong Hai, a professor of international relations at Hanoi-based VinUni, noted in an email to VOA.
He argued that Vietnam's foreign policy is a collective work of the Politburo, the party's top decision-making body, and not the exclusive authority of Lam, even if the top leader herself may have some personal imprints on it.
“Vietnam continues to find a balance between China and the United States,” he stressed.
He noted that Hanoi called ties with Beijing and Washington a “strategic choice” and a “strategic priority” respectively, adding that “choice essentially trumps priority.”
It makes sense that Vietnam values its relations with China more than with the United States because of its geographical location and the ties between the two neighbors in many ways, the speaker told VOA.
“Vietnam's foreign policy priorities include neighbors, major powers, strategic partners, global partners, traditional partners and other important partners,” he explained. “Judging from these priorities, China is a global partner.”
However, such a precedent should not be interpreted as “Hanoi aligning itself with Beijing to the detriment of Washington,” he stressed.
Carlyle Thayer, professor emeritus at the University of New South Wales in Canberra, told VOA in an email that “Vietnam will cooperate and struggle with China and the United States to maintain its independence and strategic autonomy.”
He stressed that Vietnam's foreign policy was fundamentally shaped by its goal of becoming a modern high-income industrial country by 2045.
“To Lam will pursue parallel lines of action in his relations with the United States and China,” he said. “These two lines of action aim to promote Vietnam's economic development.”
Lam will arrive in Beijing next week for his first foreign trip after becoming Vietnam's top leader, where he hopes to forge personal ties with Xi Jinping, just as Trong did.
Trong met Xi eight times in Beijing and Hanoi between 2011 and 2024, including when Xi was still vice president in 2011. The two leaders managed to establish a close relationship with special treatment such as chats over tea.
“At present, To Lam's personal ties with Xi are not comparable to those between Trong and Xi, and it takes time to build such a close relationship,” Hai observed.
As president, Lam hosted and met with Putin in June but never met Biden. He was public security minister when Biden made an official visit to Hanoi last September.
Human rights concerns
As public security minister from 2016 to 2024, Lam oversaw a crackdown on dissidents. He reportedly ordered the notorious kidnapping of a corrupt official fleeing to Germany in 2017, straining relations between Hanoi and Berlin.
“As minister, To Lam bears responsibility for the harassment, intimidation, arrest and imprisonment of political and civil society activists. There is no indication that there will be any positive change in the current human rights regime in Vietnam,” noted Thayer, who follows the human rights situation in Vietnam.
Thayer said the US has established channels to communicate its concerns to Vietnam while the EU could invoke the democracy clause of the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement in the event of gross human rights violations.
Carl Thayer stressed that Vietnam's poor human rights record is a product of its one-party political system under collective leadership led by the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong for the past 13 years. congratulatory message In a speech to the Chinese president, Xi Jinping expressed support for what he called the Communist Party's new achievements in socialist construction in Vietnam, but did not address the issue of human rights.
Asked whether Lam's poor human rights record was an obstacle to approaches from Washington and Brussels, Thayer pointed to meetings between Lam and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and EU foreign affairs and security chief Josep Borrell when they came to Hanoi last month to attend Trong's funeral.
Blinken reportedly reassured Lam that the US values the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, while Borrell told Lam that the EU wanted to elevate its ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
“In general, the US and EU approaches to Vietnam remain unchanged,” VinUni’s Hai said. “What matters to Washington and Brussels is Vietnam’s foreign policy, not the role of an individual leader.”
