Jokowi receives Pioneers' Medal of Honor at Surya Paloh





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presented service and honorary awards to NasDem Chairman Surya Paloh. The award given to Surya Paloh was the Pioneers Medal. The awards were presented at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (14/8/2024). Surya Paloh received the award along with 63 other personalities. The award given to Surya Paloh was based on Presidential Decree No. 103/TK/TH 2024 regarding the award of Pioneer Medals. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi awarded the Pioneer Medal for the first time to Surya Paloh who was in the first row. Then move on to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto. Luhut and Airlangga received the Main Star of the Republic of Indonesia. Pioneer Medal

-Ketum Surya Paloh Surya Paloh Main Star of the Republic of Indonesia

-Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan

-Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto Mahaputera Adipradana Star

-Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto

-Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto

– Speaker of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, Bambang Soesatyo

-Former TNI Commander (Ret.) General Andika Perkasa

-Former TNI Commander (Ret.) Admiral Yudo Margono

-Vice-president of the DPR RI Lodewijk F Paulus

-Vice President of DPR RI Sufmi Dasco Ahmad

-Vice President of the DPR RI Rachmad Gobel

-Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir

-Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia

-Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim

-Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziah

-Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita

-Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif

– Mendes PDTT Abdul Halim Iskandar

-Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa

-Menkop UKM Teten Masduki

-PPPA Minister I Gusti Ayu Bintang Puspayoga

-Attorney General ST Burhanuddin

-Member of Wantimpres Muhammad Luthfi Al Yahya

– Member of Wantimpres Putri Kus Wisnu Wardani

-Governor of Lemhanas Agus Widjojo Mahaputra Utama Star

-Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno

-Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas

-Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin

-Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini

-Minister of KP Sakti Wahyu Trenggono

-Former Army Chief of Staff (ret.) General Dudung Abdurachman

-Former KSAU Marshal (retired) Fadjar Prasetyo Read more on the next page.

