Foxconn Chairman Invites PM Modi to Discuss New Investments in New States





After its investments in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Taiwanese iPhone maker on Wednesday announced new investments in these two states, as well as in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Foxconn has also joined hands with Google to manufacture Pixel smartphones at its Tamil Nadu plant. Foxconn Chairman Young Liu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed the company's investment plans in India. “It is a pleasure to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). I highlighted the tremendous opportunities that India offers in future sectors. We also had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” Modi said in a message posted on social media platform X. Liu also met with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Industries Minister and Industries Secretary to discuss investment opportunities in Bihar. Last year too, Foxconn team had visited Bihar but so far no announcement has been made. He also led a Foxconn delegation to discuss the company's plan for developing the electronics ecosystem, including semiconductors in India, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said. Also read: Foxconn to invest additional $1.6 billion in India as part of its China+1 program TN Plans

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government also said it has planned government-run industrial housing for Foxconn and Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the facility near Chennai on August 17. Liu had also visited India last July to attend the Semicon India conclave where he met the prime minister. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the Republic this year. Foxconn is estimated to employ over 40,000 people in India and has made a total investment of around $9-10 billion. The company is expanding its iPhone manufacturing plant, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and an Apple Airpods plant in the coming years. NCP Review

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) accused the BJP-led NDA of deliberately ignoring the state while discussing Foxconns' investment plans in India. Once again, Maharashtra is not part of the excellent discussions about Foxconn's investment plans in India. Does this also mean that Maharashtra is not part of the wonderful opportunities that India offers in the sectors of the future? Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the NCP (SP), posted on X. SHARE Copy link

E-mail

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit Published on August 14, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/foxconn-chairman-calls-on-pm-modi-to-discuss-fresh-investment-in-new-states/article68525613.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos