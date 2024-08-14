How Donald Trump Addressed the History of White Authorities Using Their Power to Define Race





In late July, former President Donald Trump told a room of black reporters that Vice President Kamala Harris, his rival in the 2024 presidential election, had recently become black.

She was Indian all along, and then all of a sudden she made a turn. [] “She became a black person,” Trump said, prompting surprised laughter from the audience. Asked about Trump’s comments, Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance demurred, saying Harris was a fundamentally wrong person.

Trump's comments imply that Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, is a racial imposter who has adapted her racial identity to score political points with black voters.

While Trump seemed to think he had launched a new attack, he inadvertently evoked the long history of how racial classifications have been used to control the lives of people of color in the United States.

Indeed, the power to control racial classifications was fundamental to white supremacy, and the refusal to recognize bi- or multiracial identities is a legacy of that history.

Racial Identity in the Era of Slavery

The first laws defining race in the United States focused on interracial sexual relations and their relationship to slavery.

For example, a 1662 Virginia law seeking to resolve concerns about whether children born to an Englishman by a black woman should be slaves or free, decreed that such children should follow the condition of the mother.

This meant that children born to enslaved black mothers and free English fathers would be enslaved. It also determined the child's race: only black people could be enslaved.

After emancipation, more states passed laws prohibiting interracial marriage, and these laws defined race for all other legal purposes.

In 1890, for example, delegates to the Mississippi constitutional convention prohibited a white person from marrying a Negro or mulatto (an archaic and offensive term for people of mixed white and black ancestry) or anyone with one-eighth or more blood of African descent.

In other words, a person with seven white grandparents and one black grandparent was black, regardless of skin color or how that person identified.

However, some people have questioned these racial classifications.

Homer Plessy, for example, was one of New Orleans' “free coloreds,” people of mixed descent whose ancestors had not been enslaved and who held a higher status in Louisiana society than formerly enslaved blacks.

He was arrested in 1890 for riding in a whites-only train car. In its infamous 1896 decision upholding segregation laws, Plessy v. Ferguson, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected claims that Plessy's heritage entitled him to special status. Justice Henry Billings Brown wrote:

The applicant wrongly claims that in any mixed community the reputation of belonging to the dominant race, in this case the white race, is a property.

In other words, Plessys' African ancestry made him a man of color. The state does not need to accommodate other identities.

Racial identity defined by law

As immigration from Asia increased in the 19th century, many states also discriminated against people of Asian descent, reserving all civil and political rights for whites only.

At the heart of segregation law was the concept that race was determined by others: police officers, judges, juries, county clerks, and even bus drivers had the power to determine a person's race, not the person themselves.

Other rights have also been determined according to this legal concept:

whether a person could register and vote, what school their child could go to, who they could marry, where they could sit on a bus.

The power to determine a person's racial classification was therefore vested in authorities, almost always a white person. And that authority could define a person's place in society.

These laws made people of mixed ancestry invisible, although they did not always avoid recognizing them.

The U.S. census counted mulattoes for many decades, even though they were subject to the same discriminatory Jim Crow laws as other blacks.

It wasn't until 1960 that the census allowed individuals to choose their own racial identity. And it wasn't until 2000 that the census offered Americans the option to identify as multiracial.

A rebuke to this story

With segregation laws repealed or declared invalid by a series of legislative and judicial acts in the 1960s, Americans finally had the power to publicly determine their own racial identity.

In its 1967 decision, Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court declared laws prohibiting interracial marriage unconstitutional, leading to an increase in intermarriage.

Mildred Loving and her husband Richard P Loving in a 1965 file photo. AP

These legal transformations not only allowed interracial couples like Harris' parents to marry, they also allowed the children of these unions to embrace and openly express their own sense of identity.

More than 33 million Americans now identify as bi- or multiracial, something white supremacists have long sought to deny anyone.

How these individuals identify is not only their prerogative, it is also a rejection of the long history of white people controlling race in the service of white supremacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/happened-to-turn-black-how-donald-trump-evoked-a-history-of-white-authorities-using-their-power-to-define-race-236497 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos