Pakistan Army's Iron Walls Are Cracked





Five generals, resplendent in their ceremonial regalia, sat at the table, staring menacingly at the war hero before them. Five years earlier, in 1971, Major General Tajammul Husain had driven back superior Indian forces at Hilli in East Pakistan. Then, denied promotion, General Husain decided to turn his guns on the inquisitors who had gathered to try him: Army Chief Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq; Zia’s intelligence chief, Lieutenant General Ghulam Jilani; and Lieutenant Generals Sarwar Khan, Faiz Chishti and Gul Hassan.

Less than a week later, Tajammul was dismissed from the army. Letters were sent to garrisons across the country, Tajammul wrote in his memoirs, informing the troops that he had plotted to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and replace it with an Islamic state.

A fanatic, Zia growled: He was, perhaps unaware that he himself was going to hang the prime minister and begin serving God's will through amputations and public floggings.

The arrest and upcoming court-martial of former ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, announced this week, is aimed at crushing former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters within the military. Two officers active in supporting Imran, Major Adil Farooq Raja and Captain Haider Raza Mehdi, have already been convicted. Figures like Khadijah Shah, granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua, have spent months in jail.

Tajammul’s failed coup is a reminder that elements within the military have repeatedly sought to overthrow the state and their own commanders. With lives being lost every week in an unwinnable war in the country’s northwest, the economic lives of their families and loved ones ruined, and the unchecked power of a corrupt elite, the rank and file are showing signs of deep alienation, notes leading scholar Ayesha Siddiqa.

Faiz's trial is meant to serve as a demonstration of the absolute authority of army chief General Asim Munir, but it could very easily turn out to be a dangerous gamble.

Turning Mud into Gold

Like much else related to the power struggles within the Pakistani military, the story of Faiz's downfall is tied to the mud that the military learned to turn into gold through the dark arts. In 2004, journalist Marvi Sirmed reported that real estate tycoon Iftikhar Ali Waqar and his sister Zahida Aslam provided the money for the construction of the Top City housing project in Rawalpindi. Zahida and Iftikhar soon fell out, and the brother eventually committed suicide. In effect, control of the project eventually fell to his manager, Kunwar Moiz.

In 2014, Moiz was called upon to support the campaign of Tahir-ul-Qadri, a military-backed cleric who played a key role in destabilizing the government of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He also became involved with Haider Abbas Rizvi, a leader of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement who acted as a mediator between the government, the military and Imran.

Moiz’s political connections likely greased the wheels of Top City from the start. Pakistan’s auditor general uncovered organized criminal activity to fuel its profitability. Land sold for the project, among other things, had been undervalued; permits had been granted to build shops in residential buildings, and apartment buildings had been approved beyond land-use regulations.

The MQM links were cleverly used by Moiz’s business rivals to grab a share of the project. In 2017, allegedly on Faiz’s orders, ISI and Pakistan Rangers agents raided Top City’s offices and confiscated jewellery and cash from Moiz’s home. According to the businessman, he was released from illegal detention only when he handed over some of his assets to people appointed by Najaf Hameed, Faiz Hameed’s brother and a low-level bureaucrat.

Faiz is not the only military commander under Imran to be accused of corruption. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the former army chief and Faiz’s former boss, has been accused of accumulating around $56 million in assets during his six years in office.

While some of this sum comes from land dues that senior officers of the Pakistani army are entitled to for their service, his relative and servant Sabir Mithu Hameed is accused of forcing landowners to sell land in areas where major projects were to be developed. Hameed is currently being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency for money laundering, which could lead them to General Bajwa.

A cage for Imran?

For months, General Asims’ frustration at not being able to crush Imran has been evident. Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have successfully won bail in a series of corruption cases; efforts to prosecute them for violating religious marriage laws have also failed. To make matters worse, the Supreme Court ordered that Imran’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf party be given a share of reserved seats in parliament, strengthening its political presence. Last week, Bilawal Bhutto, the leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, complained bitterly about judicial bias in favor of Imran.

There is no doubt that efforts have been made to end this alleged bias. In March, six judges of the Islamabad High Court complained about the ISI’s use of abduction, torture and secret video surveillance to try to secure their consent in the cases against Imran. But even these crude tactics have failed to turn the judges into prisoners of war.

Faiz’s trial could pave the way for Imran to be tried in a military court, but it is unclear how the increasingly authoritarian civilian justice system would handle such a development. Last year, the Supreme Court halted the trial of Imran’s supporters accused of taking part in violence after his arrest in military courts.

Even if he fails to bring Imran into the military justice system, General Asim could still benefit from portraying himself as a crusader against corruption. Endemic corruption within the officer corps has caused deep resentment in the ranks, but action has been rare.

Lieutenant General Obaidullah Khattak, a former inspector general of arms, and Major General Ejaz Shahid were dismissed from their posts in 2016 after a judicial inquiry, accused of embezzling funds during their tenure in Balochistan. However, no jail terms were handed down.

Pakistan's National Assembly had already indicted Lt. Gen. Javed Ashraf Qazi, the former intelligence chief turned railways minister, on charges of corruption. Along with Lt. Gen. Saeed-uz-Zafar, Gen. Qazi was accused of handing over railway land to a Malaysian conglomerate without due diligence. The case is still ongoing.

Coups within

But too much pressure on Imran risks provoking deep class and ideological divisions within the armed forces. After meeting Islamist politician Abul Ala Maududi, Tajammul, who was born in the village, rejected the colonial legacy of the armed forces. To become a good officer, one had to know how to drink, dance and even speak Urdu with an English accent, he said. The sooner one got used to the European way of life, the more likely one was to be considered a good officer.

Anyone who spoke about religion was considered backward and sometimes even ridiculed in public, Tajammul complained.

After his first coup attempt in 1976, Tajammul again planned to install an Islamic government by assassinating Zia during the Pakistan Day parade in 1980, says scholar Shuja Nawaz. Such Islamist coup plots are commonplace. Led by Brigadier FB Ali, the officers sought to overthrow the government in 1972-73, believing that the government's un-Islamic methods and General Yahya Khan's alcoholism had led to the downfall of Bangladesh.

In 1995, a group of 40 officers led by General Zahirul Islam Abbasi, Brigadier Mustansar Billa and Colonel Azad Minhas plotted to assassinate Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, along with the army's top brass. The army, Nawaz writes, refused to face reality: the army's officer corps was increasingly drawn from urban centres with strong Islamist leanings, and the army's population, after all, reflected the increasingly conservative tendency of the country's general population.

Like his predecessors, General Asim stands in opposition to the millenarian impulses represented by Imran Khan: for his supporters, the former prime minister represents at least the illusion of a fair and just Pakistan, free of corrupt military officers and predatory politicians. Devoid of any political strategy for comprehensive economic and social reform, General Asim seeks to break his opponents at the wheel, but it is far from certain that he will succeed.

