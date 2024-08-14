Trump campaign downplays trips on Jeffrey Epstein's former plane





Former President Donald Trump and his campaign broke one of the most obvious unwritten rules of campaigning: Never do anything that might remind voters of your past, still incompletely explained, relationship with one of the world's most notorious pedophiles.

Still, the Trump campaign claims to have a very good reason why the candidate recently used a plane that belonged to the late Jeffrey Epstein to travel to various campaign stops, as reported by the Miami Herald.

According to the report:

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign team traveled in a blue Gulfstream jet once owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, using it to fly to several campaign fundraisers over the weekend, the Miami Herald confirmed. Trump, who was traveling to Bozeman, Montana, last week on his own private plane, landed unexpectedly in Billings due to mechanical issues, a campaign spokeswoman said. He and some of his team then took a small charter plane to Bozeman for a rally Friday night. The next day, he switched to a larger Gulfstream with a serial number that matches a plane once owned by Epstein, his former neighbor in Palm Beach, the campaign confirmed.

The Herald went into a bit more detail later in the report, explaining how Trump stickers were placed on Epstein's old plane to make it look like the one he owns.

According to the Herald:

The campaign spokeswoman confirmed that a sticker with the words Trump 2024 was placed on Epstein’s old plane for the trip. Trump’s private plane, a 757 named Trump Force One, had mechanical problems, forcing them to land in Billings, about two hours east of Bozeman. After Bozeman, Trump used Epstein’s old plane to fly to a fundraiser in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Saturday, then to Aspen and Denver. Trump Force One was then able to pick Trump up in Denver. Epstein’s old plane was only used for one day, the spokeswoman said.

There you have it, folks. Sure, Trump has flown on Epstein’s private jets many times in the past, for reasons that remain unclear. But this time is different than all the other times, because it could just be a coincidence. I’m glad the Trump camp has clarified that.

However, I would say that anything that potentially reminds voters of Trump's past experiences with Epstein or the fact that Trump wished Epstein's co-conspirator luck in his sex trafficking case could be considered an own goal at this point.

