Former deputy superintendent of Adiala jail 'arrested for helping Imran Khan'





Police officers stand guard outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on October 23, 2023. AFP

RAWALPINDI: Former deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram has been taken into custody on charges of facilitating the incarceration of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Akram was removed from his post on June 20, while Deputy Superintendent of Justice Tahir Siddique Shah replaced him as PTI founder Imran Khan's security supervisor.

The Punjab Home Department (Prison Branch) through a notice has dismissed Muhammad Akram, ordering him to vacate the charge and report to the Prisons Department, Lahore.

Law enforcement officials have started questioning the arrested senior officer from Rawalpindi Central Jail, also known as Adiala Jail.

Sources said Akram had secretly conveyed messages to the imprisoned PTI founder outside the jail.

They said the police had formally informed the Inspector General of Prisons, Punjab about the arrest and investigation of the senior police officer. Once the investigation is completed, the suspect would face administrative action.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail for over a year after being charged in multiple cases including the Toshakhana case, the cipher case and the un-Islamic marriage case.

His wife, Bushra Bibi, has also been behind bars for months.

However, one court suspended his sentence in the Toshakhana case, while other courts overturned his convictions in the cipher and iddat cases, respectively.

Although there were hopes of his and Bushra's release in July, they were dashed when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested them on fresh charges related to the sale of state gifts.

Imran's chances of release from prison have further diminished after Lahore police declared his arrest in several cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots, which erupted after he was detained in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises last year, during which protesters targeted government and military installations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1219860-adiala-jails-ex-deputy-superintendent-nabbed-for-facilitating-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

