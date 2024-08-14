PM Modi to welcome Paris Olympics athletes to his home after Red Fort speech





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the Paris Olympics contingent on August 15, Independence Day. The 117-member contingent, which won six medals at the Paris Games, has been invited to the Prime Minister's residence on August 15. The athletes, who will also attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, will leave for the Prime Minister's residence after the ceremony is over. PM Modi is expected to meet the Paris athletes after 12 noon. He has already spoken to the medallists on the phone and is expected to hold a broader meeting where he will discuss the highs and lows of Paris. The prime minister has already done this with several sporting communities – having hosted the Thomas Cup winning contingent in 2022 and the Indian cricket team after its T20 World Cup victory. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full coverage | Medal count India at the Paris Olympics India's campaign at the Paris Olympics ended with six medals, including five bronze and one silver. As a result, the nation finished at the 71st position in the overall medal count. The contingent's performance fell short of the expectations set at the previous edition in Tokyo, where the athletes returned home with a record tally of seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze. India could have had its best-ever campaign at the Games, had it not been for a string of heartbreaking fourth-place finishes. It had no fewer than six fourth-place finishes at the grandiose sporting event, with several athletes coming close to the podium but narrowly missing out. India started the fight for the fourth spot with shooter Arjun Babuta finishing with 208.4 points in the men's 10m air rifle final. The 25-year-old missed out on the bronze medal by scoring 9.5 points in his last shot. It was an agonising last shot as Arjun could have ended India's 12-year wait for a rifle medal at the Games. Published by: Kingshuk Kusari Published on: August 14, 2024 Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/olympics/story/pm-narendra-modi-paris-olympics-athletes-neeraj-chopra-manu-bhaker-2582327-2024-08-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos