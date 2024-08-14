Gus Yahya-Miftachul Akhyar Meet Jokowi at Jakarta Palace and discuss what?







Jakarta – President PBNU Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) confronts President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Jakarta. What was discussed at the meeting? Monitoring detikcomGus Yahya arrived at the Palace on Wednesday (14/8/2024) afternoon. Gus Yahya, who was accompanied by Rais Aam PBNU Miftachul Akhyar and Rais Aam PBNU MP Anwar Iskandar Gus Yahya, said that his party would like to thank Jokowi for the assistance provided to NU. “(Thank you) for the cooperation so far with NU which has been very smooth during the two periods of his leadership. There has even been a lot of assistance provided by the government as well as President Jokowi's leadership so far to NU. And we hope that in the future, even if he is no longer in office, “As president, we can still continue the cooperation between us and Pak Jokowi personally,” Gus Yahya said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In addition, Gus Yahya asked for help regarding the management of endowment funds. He mentioned PBNU is currently developing a BOS fund design for Islamic boarding schools. “And then there are also, there are discussions about several other things. For example, the kiai hope that later we will also be helped to get in touch with who knows who will have the authority to manage the endowment funds of the Islamic boarding school. Because at NU, we are developing a model ourselves to imitate the BOS, but for Islamic boarding schools,” he said. “So we are currently finalizing the design, we hope that later we can connect and look for cooperation opportunities. The rest is friendly,” he said. Gus Yahya then detailed the assistance provided by Jokowi to PBNU. One of them is related to the development of NU University in Yogyakarta. Gus Yahya is grateful for all the help provided so far by the Jokowi government. “There have been many things since the beginning. For example, recently, President Jokowi helped develop NU Yogyakarta University. By providing assistance for buildings and establishing ties with President Muhammad bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates. All of this was Mr. Jokowi's personal assistance,” he said. “And so far, a lot has been provided, not only by Pak Jokowi personally, but also by the government under his leadership. There has been a lot of cooperation and assistance for NU,” Gus Yahya continued. See also Video: PBNU Secretary General Says He Has No Personal Problems With Cak Imin, But… [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva/aud)

