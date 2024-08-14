U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Progressive Squad Member, Wins Minnesota Democratic Primary | Politics: Your Voice, Your Vote

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democratic member of the House of Representatives' progressive faction known as the Squad and a vocal critic of Israel's handling of the Gaza war, has won her second term in office. primaries in Minnesota.

Omar successfully defended her Minneapolis-area 5th District seat against a fresh challenge from former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, a more centrist liberal whom she narrowly defeated in the 2022 primary.

Speaking to supporters in Minneapolis, Omar echoed some of the themes of the Harris-Walz presidential campaign.

“We are pursuing a policy of joy,” she said. “Because we know that it is joyful to fight for your neighbors.”[…]We know there is joy in making sure that housing is a human right. We know there is joy in fighting for health care to be a human right. We know there is joy in wanting to live in a peaceful and equitable world.

Omar avoided the fate of two other members of the team. Rep. Cori Bush lost the Democratic nomination in her Missouri district last week, and Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York lost his primary in June. Both faced well-funded opponents and millions of dollars spent by the United Democracy Project, a super political action committee affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which appeared to be staying away from the Minnesota race.

Samuels had criticized Omar’s condemnation of the Israeli government’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas. While Omar has also criticized Hamas for attacking Israel and taking hostages, Samuels said it was one-sided and divisive. He also highlighted public safety concerns in Minneapolis, where a former police officer murdered George Floyd in 2020.

Samuels said he was very disappointed with his defeat.

“I was hoping that a solid strategy and a careful attention to detail of people who feel excluded would trump an overwhelming superiority in dollars,” he said in an interview. “It's clear that money matters a little more in politics than I had hoped.”

Omar said he raised about $6.2 million. Samuels raised about $1.4 million.

Omar will face Republican Dalia Al-Aqidi, an Iraqi-American journalist and self-described secular Muslim who calls Omar pro-Hamas.

Meanwhile, conservative populist and former NBA player Royce White defeated Navy veteran Joe Fraser in Minnesota's primary election for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in November.

And former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and the National Republican Congressional Committee, won a contested Republican primary for the Minnesota 2nd District seat held by Democratic Rep. Angie Craig.

His opponent, defense attorney Tayler Rahm, won the endorsement at the district convention with the support of grassroots conservatives.

Although Rahm announced in July that he was suspending his campaign and would instead serve as a senior adviser to Trump's campaign in Minnesota, he remained on the ballot.

Teirab will face Craig in what is expected to be Minnesota's most competitive House race in November.

“Tonight’s final results send a clear message: Republicans are united and ready for change,” Teirab said in a statement. “We are ready to support candidates who will strengthen our economy, secure the border, and restore safety to our communities.”

Craig released a statement calling himself a guy who recently moved to the district because he saw a political opportunity.

“This is a man who spent months doing everything he could to win the support of Republicans in Washington,” Craig said. “And this is a man who has made it his life’s mission to take away families’ reproductive freedom and hand those decisions over to politicians.”

In U.S. Senate race, White is an ally of prisoners Steve Bannon, former Trump advisor And Alex Jones, conspiracy theorist He shocked many political observers when he defeated Fraser at the party convention for the GOP endorsement.

White’s social media comments have been denounced as misogynistic, homophobic, anti-Semitic and profane. His legal and financial troubles include unpaid child support and questionable campaign spending, including $1,200 spent at a Florida strip club after losing his primary challenger to Omar in 2022. He argues that as a Black man, he can broaden the party’s base by appealing to voters of color in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and others disillusioned with establishment politics.

After his victory, White said in a message posted on the social media platform X: “Come on, communists, the people are coming.”

Democratic leaders denounced him as a far-right extremist.

“While Royce White’s language and policies seek to divide Minnesotans, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is working to bring people together to get things done, and she is consistently ranked among the most bipartisan and effective legislators in the Senate,” Ken Martin, the state Democratic Party chairman, said in a statement. “The choice this November couldn’t be clearer.”

Fraser said earlier that White’s confrontational style and message won’t attract the moderates and independents needed to take on Klobuchar, who is seeking a fourth term. He said he offers a more traditional approach, emphasizing fiscal conservatism, strong defense, global leadership and small government. Fraser also pointed to his 26 years in the Navy, where he was an intelligence officer and served in Iraq.

Neither woman has had as much money as Klobuchar. White reported raising $133,000, while Fraser raised $68,000. Klobuchar, meanwhile, has raised about $19 million this cycle and has more than $6 million to fund her general election campaign. She faced only nominal opposition in the primary.

Another clash between establishment and rank-and-file Republicans played out in western Minnesota's 7th Congressional District. GOP Rep. Michelle Fischbachconsidered one of the most conservative members of Congress, defeated small businessman Steve Boyd. Boyd ran to her right on a religious platform and prevented her from gaining support in the district convention. Boyd reported spending $170,000, while Fischbach spent more than $1 million.

In the legislative primary on the ballot Tuesday, Democrats have chosen former state Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart to face Republican Kathleen Fowke in a high-stakes race that will determine not only which party controls the state Senate, but whether Democrats maintain their narrow majority. trifecta control Democrats have used that power to push through an ambitious agenda over the past two years, helping put Gov. Tim Walz on Vice President Kamala Harris' radar before she picked him as her running mate.

It will be the only state Senate seat up for grabs in November. The seat in the western suburbs of Minneapolis was held by Democrat Kelly Morrison, who will face Republican Tad Jude for Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District seat.

This story has been updated to correct that Angie Craig represents the 2nd District, not the 1st District.

Follow AP's coverage of the 2024 election on https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.