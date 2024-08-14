2024 Elections: Donald Trump Relaunches His War on Vaccines





Former President Donald Trump left the White House in the midst of a health crisis, made worse by his own messaging. Now, as he campaigns to reclaim the presidency, he is once again politicizing longstanding best practices for stopping infectious diseases.

With COVID-19 on the rise again and a measles outbreak continuing, the former president has been attacking school vaccination requirements since his election campaign, promising to defund districts that require students to receive certain vaccines.

The real danger, Trump has raised, is not the actual loss of education funding – that threat is ineffective, experts say – but the continued normalization of anti-vaccine attitudes.

People are already losing trust in vaccines: Only 40% of Americans believe it is extremely important for parents to vaccinate their children, down from 64% in 2001. This is perhaps the most worrisome trend in public health today.

We have the tools to stop many infectious diseases if we use them. Trump's words make it less and less likely that people will succeed.

Could Trump Really Cut School Funding Over Vaccines?

Trump has had a particularly complicated relationship with COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic. While he officially endorsed them and his administration played a critical role in their development, he has simultaneously pandered to vaccine hesitancy on the right, where a tangle of conspiracy theories have cast vaccines as part of a sinister public health agenda. Before he was elected, he entertained theories (put forward by his 2024 presidential nemesis RFK Jr.) about a link between vaccines and autism. Recently leaked footage suggests he still holds these views in private.

Trump is now promising to take priority action against schools that mandate vaccine or mask mandates and against those that teach critical race theory.

“On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding to any school that promotes critical race theory, and I will not give a dime to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” he told the Christian Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative Christian group, in July.

When I heard Trump's comments, I immediately thought, “This can't be happening.”

I have studied education policy over the years and knew that the federal government provides a relatively small share of the funding for public education in this country (about 10 percent). The bulk of that funding comes from state and local governments.

And Trump can't do whatever he wants with federal education money, either.

The bulk of federal funding is authorized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, the federal law that has set the bulk of federal education policy since the 1960s (with several updates over the decades). This spending comes with fairly specific strings attached, giving the federal government very limited authority over how state and local jurisdictions spend their much larger share of school funding.

That would limit Trump’s ability to invoke a rationale for withholding funding from schools if he tries to follow through on his threat, Kevin Carey, who directs education policy at the New America Foundation and occasionally contributes to Vox, told me. (Desegregation is a rare example of Washington, D.C., using funding withholding.)

But Carey worries that Trump could still influence local school decisions, especially if he is elected and even if he can't actually block funding, because he could still use his bully pulpit to make school administrators fear litigation or more subtle retaliation if they defy the federal government's wishes.

Trump can influence attitudes toward vaccines in both positive and negative ways

It’s in this kind of softer influence that the real risk lies. Trump’s words resonate with a lot of people. So much so that there’s a small library of research on how Trump has affected the Covid-19 information ecosystem and public attitudes toward vaccines.

A meta-analysis of a million news articles about the pandemic found that nearly 40% of them featured Trump and one of the false claims attributed to him. Coverage of specific topics, such as miracle cures or the deep state, corresponded to Trump’s fixation at a given moment or the enemies he criticized.

Several studies have linked messages in which Trump supported COVID-19 vaccines to increased vaccinations, another measure of his influence. Conversely, being a Trump voter was associated with a lower likelihood of getting vaccinated, reflecting the conspiracy theories and anti-public health sentiments that persist among Trump’s base.

A Pew survey found that people who trusted Trump the most for information about the pandemic were the least likely to get vaccinated. That may explain why areas of the U.S. where Trump voted have seen more population-adjusted deaths during the pandemic.

When Trump starts denigrating not only the Covid-19 vaccines, but also routine childhood vaccinations that have been around for decades and have been proven effective in preventing deadly diseases, he is adding fuel to the fire.

Vaccinations for measles, mumps, and rubella, the MMR vaccine that is required in nearly every state, have been declining since the 2019-20 school year. They are now below the 95% coverage threshold that experts say is necessary for herd immunity, which would stop widespread transmission of the virus. The number of exemptions for families who do not want to vaccinate their children has reached record levels. States, especially those with conservative policies, have proposed further relaxing existing vaccination requirements.

Meanwhile, measles cases in the United States matched their 2023 total in the first few months of 2024 alone. A local outbreak in Oregon has recorded nearly two dozen cases since June; at least two people have been hospitalized.

A disease that was once eradicated in the United States and that mandatory schooling helped eradicate is making a comeback.

Donald Trump could choose to use his considerable influence to try to restore public confidence in essential public health measures. He did so, if only half-heartedly, during the pandemic, and it had the desired effect. Instead, he is stoking doubts about the value of vaccines and courting the dangers of vaccine hesitancy.

This article was originally published in Today, Explained, Vox’s flagship daily newsletter. Sign up here for future editions.

You have read 1 article in the last month

At Vox, we want to help everyone understand our complex world, so we can all help shape it. Our mission is to create clear, accessible journalism to foster understanding and action.

If you share our vision, please consider supporting our work by becoming a Vox member. Your support ensures that Vox has a stable, independent source of funding to support our journalism. If you’re not ready to become a member, even small contributions go a long way to supporting a sustainable model of journalism.

Thank you for being part of our community.

Swati Sharma

Editor-in-chief of Vox

Join us for $10/month

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/today-explained-newsletter/366472/2024-election-donald-trump-vaccines-schools The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos