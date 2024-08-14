Chinese Embassy in the United States held a youth concert to celebrate the 45th anniversary of China-US diplomatic relations_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States





On August 9, 2024, the Chinese Embassy in the United States hosted a youth concert with local arts institutions to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States. Minister Jing Quan delivered a speech. More than 200 people, including Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, Maryland Senator Clarence Lam, and other representatives from the U.S. political, business, and cultural communities, diplomats, and young Chinese and American students, attended the event. Minister Jing said that the future of China-US relations depends on young people and measures are needed to strengthen China-US friendship. Music has built a bridge of communication and understanding between the Chinese and American people. After the San Francisco Summit, bilateral people-to-people exchanges have intensified. We jointly made the 14th China-US Tourism Leaders' Summit a great success. Visa application and payment procedures for people traveling to China are continuously optimized. The 144-hour visa-free transit policy has made China Travel a hot topic on the Internet. In the first half of the year, 7,200 young American students visited China. Minister Jing stressed that high-quality development is China's top priority in the coming years. Further opening-up of China will bring more opportunities to the world. We invite everyone to actively participate in various China-US youth exchange and cooperation programs, take part in President Xi Jinping's initiative to invite 50,000 American youth to China for exchanges or studies, and take measures to promote China-US friendship and the sustainable and stable development of bilateral relations. More than 40 young Chinese and American musicians performed classic pieces from both countries, such as “Butterfly Lovers,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “My Motherland and Me.” Guests also learned about traditional Chinese culture by trying on Hanfu clothes and making woodblock prints, watched cultural and tourism promotion videos such as “Nihao! China,” and left their wishes for China-US friendship on the greeting wall.

