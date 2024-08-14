Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi awarded the Medal of Honor of the Republic of Indonesia to 64 personalities President Jokowi awarded the Medal of Honor of the Republic of Indonesia to 64 personalities





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has awarded the Republic of Indonesia a badge of honor in the form of Pioneer Medal, Honorary Medal of the Main Star of the Republic of Indonesia, Mahaputera Star, Service Star and Parama Dharma Culture Star 64 digits. Honorary Certificate of the Republic of Indonesia award ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (14/08/2024). The awarding of the Adipradana Star, Mahaputera Star, Service Star and Parama Dharma Cultural Star of the Republic of Indonesia is based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 103, 104, 105, 106, 107 and 108/TK/Year 2024 which was stipulated in Jakarta. “Awarding the Pioneer Medal, the Star of the Principal Republic of Indonesia, the Mahaputera Star, the Service Star and the Parama Dharma Culture Star to those whose names, ranks, positions and occupations are mentioned in this attachment as an expression of appreciation for their services,” reads the statement. excerpt from the presidential decree. It was read by the President's Military Secretary, Major General TNI Rudy Saladin. The full list of recipients of RI honours in commemoration of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia is as follows: Pioneer Medal -Surya Dharma Paloh Main Star of the Republic of Indonesia -Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan -Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto Mahaputera Adipradana Star – Speaker of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, Bambang Soesatyo -Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto -Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto -Former TNI Commander (Ret.) General Andika Perkasa -Former TNI Commander (Ret.) Admiral Yudo Margono -Vice-president of the DPR RI Lodewijk F Paulus -Vice President of DPR RI Sufmi Dasco Ahmad -Vice President of the DPR RI Rachmad Gobel -Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir -Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia -Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim -Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziah -Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita -Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif -Minister of Villages and Development of Disadvantaged Areas Abdul Halim Iskandar -Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa -Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki -Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, I Gusti Ayu Bintang Puspayoga -Attorney General ST Burhanuddin -Member of Wantimpres Muhammad Luthfi Al Yahya – Member of Wantimpres Putri Kus Wisnu Wardani -Governor of Lemhanas Agus Widjojo Mahaputra Utama Star -Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno -Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas -Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin -Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini -Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono -Former Army Chief of Staff (ret.) General Dudung Abdurachman -Former KSAU Marshal (retired) Fadjar Prasetyo Mahaputera Pratama Star -Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform Abdullah Azwar Anas -Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi Mahaputera Nararya Star -Vice-president of the MPR RI Ahmad Basarah -Vice President of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Ahmad Muzani -Vice President of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Lestari Moerdijat -Vice President of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, Jazilul Fawaid -Vice-president of the DPD RI Nono Sampono -Vice Chairman of the DPD RI Sultan Baktiar Najamudin -Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Management/Head of the National Land Agency Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono -Minister of Youth and Sports, Dito Ariotedjo -President of the Indonesian Women's Congress Sri Woerjaningsih -Yohanes Purwanto, BRIN Senior Researcher Mahaputera Star -Former National Police Chief (retired), General Idham Azis Main Service Star -Vice President of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, Yandri Susanto -Member of Wantimpres Gandi Sulistiyanto -Deputy Minister of Commerce Jerry Sambuaga – Deputy Minister of Interior John Wempi Wetipo -Deputy Minister of Finance Suahasil Nazara -Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry, Alue Dohong -Deputy Minister of State Enterprises II, Kartika Wirjoatmodjo -Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Herliani Tanoesoedibjo -President of LPSK Hasto Atmojo Suroyo -Head of BP2MI 2014-2019 Nusron Wahid -CEO and Founder of PT DCI Indonesia TBK Otto Toto Sugiri Bintang Jasa Pratama -Deputy Minister of Defense Herindra – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pahala Nugraha Mansury -Deputy Minister of Health, Dante Saksono Harbuwono -Deputy Minister of Agriculture Harvick Hasnul Qolbi -Presidential Chief Physician 2016-2020 Abdul Aziz Rani -Presidential Staff Arif Budimanta Parama Dharma Cultural Star -Alm KH Ali Manshur Shiddiq -Late Djauhar Zaharsyah Fahrudin Roesli Also present at the ceremony were First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Vice President Maruf Amin and Mrs. Wuri Maruf Amin, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs/Chairman of the Board of Honorary Services and Honours (GTK) Hadi Tjahjanto, Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung. (FID/DNS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-anugerahkan-tanda-kehormatan-ri-kepada-64-tokoh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos