Erdoğan: Structure of UN Security Council must be fundamentally changed





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has reiterated his call for reform of the UN Security Council, which he said is failing to fulfill its duty to ensure global peace and security, backing a similar call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In a statement, Erdoğan welcomed Guterres' remarks, saying the African continent and the African people must be given the opportunity to contribute to a just global system. In a message posted on X on Monday, Guterres said the supreme world body was designed by the victors of World War II. “The world has changed, but the composition of the Council has not kept pace,” Guterres said, adding that it was unacceptable that Africa, with a population of more than a billion, did not have a permanent member. “African voices, ideas and participation must be taken into account in the deliberations and actions of the Council,” Guterres said. Erdoğan stressed that a reform of the UN Security Council was vital before more wars broke out in the region and more blood was shed, as he said humanity had expected it. He went on to say that Trkiye would continue to promote the idea that “the world is bigger than five” and that “a fairer world is possible.” “As Turkey, we will continue to support all our friends who are sincerely striving to create a UN Security Council in line with a fair international system and current conditions,” Erdoan said. The Security Council is the most important body of the United Nations. It is responsible for resolving conflicts and maintaining peace. It brings together 15 of the 193 UN member states. Five nuclear powers are permanent members and have veto power over all decisions: the United States, China, Russia, Great Britain and France. Some of the other 188 member states occupy the other 10 seats on a rotating basis every two years. For years, the institution has been considered incapable of acting due to mutual blockages by the United States, China and Russia on central issues. A fundamental reform of the Security Council has been discussed for decades without any progress.

