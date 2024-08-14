Asheville: Donald Trump event





Former President Donald Trump will visit Asheville today. Trump will deliver a speech on the economy at 4 p.m. at Harrahs Cherokee Center at 87 Haywood St. The city said the following road closures began Tuesday, Aug. 13 at noon: Haywood Street from Battery Park Ave. to O'Henry Ave. Page Avenue from Haywood St. to Battle Square Walnut Street from Haywood St. to Rankin Ave. Hiawassee Street from Flint St. to N. Lexington Ave. Flint Street from Haywood St. to Cherry St. Vanderbilt Place All roads are expected to reopen Wednesday around 10 p.m. The city also said all city-owned parking garages will be open throughout the event. Venue gates will open at 1 p.m., and you can get tickets here . Police said Monday that public safety is the city's top priority. “Extensive preparation and planning has taken place in collaboration with local, state and federal agencies,” the agency said in a news release. “Coordination efforts will continue throughout the event. To enhance security, our officers will maintain a strong and visible presence in the HCC area, patrolling by vehicle, on foot and on bicycle. These measures are designed to protect all participants and visitors.” The police department said it wanted to remind everyone that while North Carolina law allows for the public carrying of firearms, there is an exception prohibiting the possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons during parades or demonstrations on public property. “We encourage our community to treat one another with respect,” the statement said. “Complying with all applicable laws and regulations will help ensure that everyone can safely exercise their right to free speech.”

