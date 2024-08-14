Independence Day 2024: PM Modi's iconic turbans over the last 10 years | In pictures





India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15. The turban will be one of the highlights of tomorrow's ceremony. Known for adding a distinctive Indian turban to his Independence Day and Republic Day attire, Prime Minister Modi will hoist the flag and deliver his 11th speech at the Red Fort tomorrow.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has worn a variety of turbans, ranging from traditional to innovative styles, each symbolizing cultural and regional significance.

In 2014, on his first Independence Day as Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi wore a vibrant Rajasthani turban, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. The turban was notable for its vibrant colors and patterns. The design featured a blend of traditional and contemporary elements, showcasing intricate patterns and a modern twist on the classic Rajasthani turban style.

During his Independence Day speech in 2015, Prime Minister Modi made a fashion statement by wearing a yellow turban adorned with multi-coloured crisscross patterns. The design mixed shades of yellow with touches of red and dark green.

In 2016, Prime Minister Modi showcased a vibrant tie-dye turban featuring hues of pink and yellow.

On August 15, 2017, the Prime Minister paired his yellow kurta with a bright red and yellow turban, featuring crisscrossing gold lines that perfectly complemented his outfit.

In 2018, the prime minister wore a saffron turban with red motifs. The eye-catching headpiece had a long train that reached almost to his ankles.

In 2019, his outfit at the Red Fort blended tradition and modernity, with a multi-coloured turban in shades of yellow, red, green and orange. To complement the turban, he also wore a richly patterned stole.

In 2020, Prime Minister Modi wore a saffron and cream headgear. The prime minister paired the 'safa' with an off-white half-sleeved kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border which he used to cover his mouth and nose due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his 8th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi chose to wear a saffron-coloured turban with red motifs and a long pink train. The prime minister donned a flamboyant and colourful turban along with a traditional kurta and churidar, a blue jacket and a stole.

In his ninth consecutive speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi made a grand appearance with the national flag on his head. The prime minister wore a white safa with tricolour motifs and a long train. He was dressed in a traditional white kurta and churidar along with a powder blue jacket.

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, the Prime Minister opted for a colourful Rajasthani-style turban, which featured multiple colours and a long tail. The multi-coloured turban matched the Prime Minister's carefully selected Independence Day ensemble, which included an off-white kurta, white trousers and a jacket with a pocket square.

