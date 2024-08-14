Jokowi awards honorary medals to Surya Paloh, Prabowo and 62 others





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi“Widodo awarded honorary medals to 64 people, including prominent figures such as NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh and Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. The ceremony took place at the State Palace on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, as part of the country's 79th Independence Day commemorations. The awarding of these medals was carried out on the basis of Presidential Decrees Numbers 103 to 108 of 2024. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, as Chairman of the Service and Honor Medals Council (GTK), explained that the recipients were selected based on their significant contributions and compliance with legal requirements. “These medals and awards recognize the dedication of ministers, deputy ministers and other officials during their tenure under President Joko Widodo’s administration,” Hadi told IKN, East Kalimantan, Monday, August 12. The list of recipients includes: Pioneer Medal: – Surya PalohFounder of Media Group Main stars of the Republic of Indonesia: – Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment – Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for the Economy Mahaputera Adipradana Star – Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defense – Hadi Tjahjanto, Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security – Bambang Soesatyo, President of MPR RI – General (ret.) Andika Perkasa, former TNI commander – Admiral (ret.) Yudo Margono, former commander of the TNI – Lodewijk F Paulus, Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives – Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives – Rachmad Gobel, Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives – Erick Thohir, Minister of Public Enterprises – Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Investment – Nadiem Makarim, Minister of Education – Ida Fauziah, Minister of Manpower – Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Industry – Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy – Abdul Halim Iskandar, Minister of Villages – Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bapenas – Teten Masduki, Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs – I Gusti Ayu Bintang Puspayoga, Minister of PPPA – ST Burhanuddin, Attorney General – Muhammad Luthfi Al Yahya, member of the Presidential Advisory Council – Putri Kus Wisnu Wardani, member of the Presidential Advisory Council – Agus Widjojo, governor of the National Defense Institute Mahaputra Utama Star – Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Tourism – Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Religious Affairs – Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health – Tri Rismaharini, Minister of Social Affairs – Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Minister of Maritime Affairs – General (ret.) Dudung Abdurachman, former Army Chief of Staff – Marshal (ret.) Fadjar Prasetyo, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force Mahaputera Pratama Star – Azwar Anas, Minister of State Machinery Empowerment – Budi Arie Setiadi, Minister of Communication and Information Mahaputera Nararya Star – Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning – Ahmad Basarah, vice-president of the MPR RI – Ahmad Muzani, vice-president of the MPR RI – Lestari Moerdijat, vice-president of the MPR RI – Jazilul Fawaid, vice-president of MPR RI – Nono Sampono, vice-president of DPD RI – Sultan Baktiar Najamudin, vice-president of the DPD RI – Dito Ariotedjo, Minister of Youth – Sri Woerjaningsih, President General of the Indonesian Women's Congress – Yohanes Purwanto, BRIN Principal Investigator Mahaputera Star – General (ret.) Idham Aziz, former police chief Main Service Star – Jerry Sambuaga, Deputy Minister of Commerce – Yandri Susanto, vice-president of MPR RI – Gandi Sulistyanto, member of the Presidential Advisory Council – John Wempi Wetipo, Deputy Minister of the Interior – Suahasil Nazara, Deputy Minister of Finance – Alue Dohong, Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry – Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises II – Angela Tanoesoedibjo, Deputy Minister of Tourism – Hasto Atmojo, head of LPSK – Nusron Wahid, BP2MI manager 2014-2019 – Otto Toto Sugiri, CEO and Founder of PT DCI Indonesia TBK Bintang Jasa Pratama – Herindra, Deputy Minister of Defense – Pahala Nugraha Mansury, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs – Dante Saksono Harbuwono, Deputy Minister of Health – Harvick Hasnul Qolby, Deputy Minister of Agriculture – Abdul Aziz Rani, Chief of Presidential Physicians 2016-2020 – Arif Budimanta, member of the President's Special Cabinet for Economic Affairs Parama Dharma Cultural Star – KH Ali Manshur Shiddiq (deceased), creator of Badar Solawat – Djauhar Zaharsyah Fahrudin Roesli (deceased), cultural artist DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Pick: Jokowi: Rp6 billion bonus for Indonesian Olympic medalists Click here to get the latest Tempo updates in Google News

