



WASHINGTONHouse Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is launching an investigation into recent disturbing reports that Meta’s AI assistant and Google Search’s autocomplete feature generated inaccurate or irrelevant information related to the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump. The committee has long been concerned about how big tech companies leverage their businesses to influence public opinion, particularly amid an alarming trend of speech suppression and censorship peddled by tech companies and social media. In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Chairman Comer is requesting documents and information to better understand how Google designs its search product and autocomplete features. In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman Comer is requesting documents and information to better understand how Meta’s AI chatbot is designed, reviewed, managed, and updated.

Americans rely on leading Internet search engines like Google to gather news and information critical to their understanding of politics and national events, especially during a presidential election, Chairman Comer wrote to Google CEO Pichai. On behalf of the American people, the Committee is committed to fully understanding when and how information is removed or altered, whether due to technical error, security policy, or specific intent to mislead. Google users report that autocomplete search prompts related to the assassination attempt on President Trump have produced results for failed assassination attempts on past presidents, including Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, and Ronald Reagan, or even assassinations of historical figures such as Archduke Franz Ferdinand, but have omitted the recent assassination attempt on President Trump from the list of autocomplete search suggestions. The Committee now writes to request certain documents and information to assist it in its investigation of this matter in order to better understand how Google designs its search product and its autocomplete feature.

In August 2022, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that Facebook had censored the New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s laptop following FBI warnings that Facebook should be wary of misinformation and foreign interference. The Committee advanced, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, HR 140, Protecting Speech from Government Interference, to expressly prohibit federal employees from using their authority to influence or coerce a private sector entity to censor any lawful speech posted on its service by any person or entity.

The Committee has long been concerned about how large technology companies leverage their businesses to influence public opinion, particularly the design and use of content moderation policies within private sector social media companies, and how corporate policies are shaped and influenced by executive branch officials, Chairman Comer wrote to Meta CEO Zuckerberg. When asked whether the assassination of President Trump was fictional, Meta’s bot responded that there was no real assassination attempt on Donald Trump. I strive to provide accurate and reliable information, but errors sometimes occur. The Committee requests that Meta produce all internal policies or other documents related to how the Meta AI chatbot is designed, reviewed, managed, and updated.

Read the letter to Google CEO Pichai here.

Read the letter to Meta CEO Zuckerberg here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oversight.house.gov/release/comer-seeks-information-from-google-and-meta-on-potential-censorship-of-president-trump-assassination-attempt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos