Did China Just Downgrade Its Defense Ministry?
Among the most significant personnel changesRecent statements by the Chinese Communist Party Third Plenum Two meetings did not take place: Admiral Dong Jun, the country's defense minister, was not added to the list.Central Military Commission nor appointed state councilor. This is an apparent demotion from the Defense Ministry that could complicate military relations between China and the United States.
Traditionally, the head of the Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China is a member of the CMC of parties and states. This gave the incumbent direct access to Xi Jinping, who in addition to being President of the People's Republic of China and General Secretary of the Party, is Chairman of the CMC. The Minister of Defense is usually also a State Councilor, giving him equal status with other national-level ministers and direct access to the Chinese Premier, the second-ranking Party leader, and the head of government of the PRC.
Admiral Dong remains head of the Defense Ministry, which is primarily responsible for managing the Chinese armed forces' relations with other entities: externally with foreign militaries and the press, and internally with other national-level ministries and agencies and with local governments for conscription and recruitment. The defense minister is not in the direct chain of command for combat operations, nor is he a member of the Party's highest decision-making bodies, the Politburo and its Standing Committee. Like his 13 predecessors, Dong is an active-duty three-star general officer, the PLA's highest rank; unlike them, he is an admiral.former PLA Navy Commanderthe first naval officer appointed to his post.
He took over the job in December, shortly after Biden-Xi's victory.summitand about two months after the generalLi Shangfuwas unexpectedly dismissed from his duties. Since then, he hasmet with many foreign counterpartsand attended high-profile events such as theShangri-La Dialoguein Singapore, where heengagedwith U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III.
Dong’s absence from the powerful CMC calls into question the admiral’s access to Xi Jinping and his influence within the Chinese political system. Moreover, Xi Jinping has sidelined Dong’s two immediate predecessors: Li and General Wei Fenghe. Dong’s status thus appears to be an intentional attempt to devalue the role of the defense minister within the Party-state bureaucracy.
Dong might now be required to report primarily to a CMC vice chairman—Zhang Youxia or He Weidong—or perhaps even to one of the other three CMC members. Indeed, if Dong does not have direct access to Xi, the US defense secretary might prefer to speak directly to a CMC vice chairman whose responsibilities within the Chinese system are better aligned with those of the Pentagon’s top civilian leader.as it wasseveral years ago.
It gets more complicated. Dong’s move from PLAN commander to defense minister was a lateral transfer of rank: he retains a status equal to that of his five theater commanders and four service chiefs. But the U.S. Defense Department continues to emphasize There is a dialogue between the US Indo-Pacific Command and the PLA Southern and Eastern Theater Commands, a level below the minister-secretary level. If the Chinese defense minister is not in the chain of command or at the CMC, what role does he play in these dialogues between operational commanders?
In the State Council, Dong is surpassed byWang XiaohongState Councilor and Minister of Public Security. This suggests that Dong has a limited role as an advocate for military affairs in the State Council and in shaping national policy.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has gained influence within the Chinese bureaucracy in recent years.replacementfrom its leader Qin Gang by Wang Yimember of the Politburo.
Dong Jun's surprise may be a sign that military diplomacy, and especially military-to-military contacts with the United States, remain a priority for Beijing. Instead, China's agenda for engagement with the world is driven by foreign ministries. Global Security InitiativeLaunched in April 2022 by Xi Jinping, the initiative goals promote a vision of an alternative to the US-led international order.
In addition, the Chinese military is reducing its transparency; for example, it has not published itsWhite Paper on the Last Defense. In the meantime,militaryexercisesAnd patrols with Russia andotherforeign armies continue unabated, including withold and newpartners inAfrica. And Beijing has not given up on its attempts to improve bilateral relations with U.S. allies, such asJapanAndFranceperhaps with the aim of creating a climate of rapprochement between the members of the alliance.
Historically, whenever relations between the United States and the PRC have been strained, themilitary to military componentChina has often been the first to suffer. For now, China's top leadership does not seem eager to promote Admiral Dong, nor to engage in a substantive military dialogue with the United States. On the contrary, Beijing downplays the importance of both. China may see the military component as leverage to reach a political settlement on the issue.Chinese proposalsThe United States does not need to adopt Beijing’s vision for bilateral relations. But at a minimum, both sides should agree that fighting is always better than war. And as the American president says, the United States does not need to adopt Beijing’s vision for bilateral relations. Chinese And American proverb Where there is a will, there is a way.
Shanshan Mei is a political scientist at RAND. She previously served as special assistant to the 22nd Air Force chief of staff for China and Indo-Pacific issues.
Dennis J. Blasko is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served for 23 years as a military intelligence officer and foreign area officer specializing in China. From 1992 to 1996, he served as military attaché in Beijing and Hong Kong. He has written numerous articles and chapters on the Chinese military, as well as the bookThe Chinese Army Today: Tradition and Transformation for the 21st Century.
The views expressed in this article are those of the authors alone and not those of any institution with which they are or have been affiliated.
